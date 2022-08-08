Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Dr. Adams Laboratories, an Essex-based med-tech firm supplying medical devices and equipment will be sponsoring Dan Jones throughout the 2022 season of the British Superbike Championship.

Dr. Adams Laboratories, established in 2019, is a MedTech company that offers high-quality, affordable, and innovative medical devices to patients, health professionals, and the community.

Welshman Dan Jones is currently in the midst of making his successful Bennetts British Superbike Championship debut this season, at the age of 20 years old.

Being huge fans of Dan Jones, Dr. Adams chose to sponsor the motorcycle racer in this year’s season which includes their branding being featured across Dan’s helmet, suit, bike and the team’s branding. From the inaugural official test in Snetterton (March 26-27), Dr Adams Laboratories are supporting all 33 races across 11 rounds, across the UK.

The decision to sponsor Dan Jones in the British Superbike Championship series is in line with the company’s great passion for promoting a safe environment in a variety of industries. Dr. Adams Laboratories are working closely alongside Dan Jones and his team by providing nitrile gloves and lateral flow test on request, to help minimise exposures in racing teams.

“We are so excited to be sponsoring Dan Jones” says Billy Wang, CEO of Dr Adams Laboratories. “At Dr. Adams Laboratories we strive to be the best at everything we do, which further solidifies why partnering with Dan Jones is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to working together throughout the 2022 season.”

Dan Jones said “I’m really pleased to have such a great partnership with DR Adams Laboratories. The products that have been provided to the team are incredible. It’s important to stay fit and healthy in such a long season, now we are able to do that! It’s the first year of a partnership that will continue to grow together.”

About Dr. Adams Laboratories

