The 11 MotoGP™ teams have chosen their challengers – so now it’s time to see how the 2021 Global Series grid lines up

We’re getting closer to the 2021 MotoGP™ eSport Championship after the line-up for this year’s Global Series was confirmed. Eleven riders from five different countries will represent one of the current MotoGP™ teams in the four-round Global Series that determines with winner of the 2021 MotoGP™ eSport Championship.

Competitors from Australia, the UK, Indonesia, Italy and Spain all make up a strong Global Series entry list, with a mixture of new blood and youthful hunger certain to challenge the experienced names that have tasted success in previous years.

Here we run you through each team’s eSport Rider selection!

LCR Honda CASTROL eSports Team: PieroRicciuti55 (#5)

At 17 years of age, the Italian Piero Ricciuti is the youngest competitor on this year’s Global Series grid. He makes his full-time debut at this level but has already racked up a lot of experience. He was a European finalist in the 2020 Rising Stars series, and made an appearance at the final round of last year’s Global Series as a reserve rider. Now with LCR Honda eSports Team, he’s one to watch.

Ducati Lenovo eSport Team: AndrewZh (#11)

Remaining with Ducati Lenovo eSport Team for a third year. The 20-year old Italian has been an eSport regular since 2018, when he finished third overall. A Bologna native, AndrewZh (real name: Andrea Saveri) is held in high regard at the nearby Ducati factory and will be looking to bounce back after a tough 2020 campaign.

Avintia Esponsorama: MrTftw (#23)

MrTftw (real name: Christopher Telep) quickly learnt the secrets of the MotoGP™ games to sensationally qualify for the Global Series without a great deal of practice in 2019. The 24-year old returns with Avintia Esponsorama Ducati for a third successive season after scoring 100 points from a possible 100 in the Rest of the World classification for the Pro Draft.

Suzuki Ecstar eSports Team: Williams_Cristian (#25)

One of the stars of previous MotoGP™ eSport Championships, Williams_Cristian has experience racing at the highest level after scoring three wins and eight further podiums in his global series career. He represents Suzuki ECSTAR for the third year running and must start the year as favourite for the title.

Repsol Honda Team: adriaan_26 (#26)

Adrian Montenegro, now known as Adriaan_26, caused a stir in 2020 by dominating the Global Series, scoring five race wins on his way to the championship. The 24-year old caused a stir during the offseason, switching from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to the Repsol Honda Team for what he hopes will be another glorious year.

Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing: DarkBright (#49)

Another rookie in the Global Series, DarkBright (real name: Matteo Mazzucchelli) joins Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing for the eight race series. The 26-year old Italian has no experience at this level. But he performed well in the Pro Draft, finishing tenth in the European standings.

YAHOO PRAMAC RACING: RiccardoBottaro64 (#64)

One of the stars of this year’s Pro Draft, RiccardoBottaro64 (real name: Riccardo Bottaro) topped the European classification, scoring 95 points from a possible 100. The 25-year old Italian makes his full-time Global Series debut for YAHOO PRAMAC RACING, and has experience of high-pressure competition: he competed in the European final of last year’s 2020 Rising Stars Series.

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Sanshoqueen (#66)

Sanshoqueen (real name: Mulkanarizky Kane) made a spectacular impression on the 2020 Global Series, a year in which he was a rookie. The 23-year old rookie scored an excellent podium at round one. Some wild riding undermined subsequent results but no one amassed more points in the Rest of the World classification for the Pro Draft. He’s back with Petronas Yamaha SRT for a second year.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Hammer4658 (#67)

A newcomer to the Global Series, Jack Hammer4658 (real name: Jack Hammersley) has been selected by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to front its 2021 challenge. Don’t let his youth fool you: despite being just 18 years old, Jack was a European finalist in last year’s Rising Stars Series, and performed well in the Pro Draft. A dark horse for podiums this year.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: trast73 (#73)

Trast73 (real name: Lorenzo Daretti) is already a MotoGP™ eSport superstar at just 22. The Italian won the championship in 2017 and 2018, and joined Monster Energy Yamaha 2019. He just missed out on the overall title in the past two seasons, but with eight wins and six further podiums in the previous Global Series, he’ll be one man to beat.

Aprilia Racing eSport Team: Juan_nh16 (#77)

Arguably the surprise package of the 2019 Global Series, Juan_nh16 (real name: Juan Antonio Nuñez) finished fourth in that year’s championship. The 24-year old Spaniard will switches from Tech 3 to Aprilia Racing Team Gresini for 2021 and will be keen to build on the three podiums he’s scored in previous Global Series.

More info about the 2021 MotoGP eSport entry list can be found here.

Who will start their campaign on top? Find out on Friday the 11th of June at 16:00 (GMT +2) as the all-important stage of the 2021 MotoGP™ eSport Championship Global Series kicks off.

Fans can watch on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), MotoGP™ eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport!

