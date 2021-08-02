Meet The 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition: The Most Ready To Race 50cc Bike On The Starting Gate.

The 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is here to allow junior riders absorb the full thrill of race-spec performance straight out of its crate. Introduced at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship taking place at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in the United States, it comes equipped with a long list of premium components that emphasise its proximity to the championship-winning bikes of KTM’s heroes across the globe.

The KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION gives the perfect first taste of the performance, capabilities and the possibilities that run right through the whole KTM SX range. In its 2022 trim, the bike is based on the successful platform that was first introduced just a year ago. This is a bike formed by racers, manufactured by racers for racers.

This purebred race machine offers the same competitive advantage as found in the full-sized FACTORY EDITION bikes and is enhanced with a potent range of premium components. Advanced WP suspension, high-end brakes, an FMF exhaust system, CNC machined aluminum components, minimal design to shave weight and Dunlop Geomax MX53 tires are just some of the ways in which the 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION sets the bar extremely high.

The FACTORY EDITION status means that the equipment applied to the KTM 50 SX is derived from the lessons and testing gleaned from similar machinery at the peak levels of racing globally. Other additions that pull the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION as close as possible to its works ‘cousins’ are the blue grippy race seat and a set of race-inspired graphics and colours.

KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

// Special FACTORY EDITION graphics

// FMF pipe // FMF silencer

// Blue grippier seat

// Smaller rear sprocket

// CNC clutch cover

// CNC ignition cover

// Reworked jetting

// Special clutch configuration

// Grey grips

// Chain guide with orange inserts

// Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires

With KTM introducing the 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION during the 2021 Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Championship, there could hardly be a more fitting venue to introduce this exclusive machine. As USA’s largest amateur motocross event, the event is the perfect backdrop for such a race-focused bike.

The 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will arrive on KTM dealer floors from August 2021 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

