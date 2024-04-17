Megabikes expand Masters Championship involvement with Twins class sponsorship

The returning Principal Insurance Masters Superbike Championship is delighted to announce that it will continue to be supported through 2024, by Motorcycle and Clothing Superstore, Megabikes Ballymount.

The industry leading retailer will expand its involvement in Ireland’s biggest Motorcycle Racing championship, by becoming the title sponsor of the Twins classes. The new backing will be in tandem with Megabikes continued sponsorship of the large TV screens, which will be used to bring the event livestream to spectators at three of the six 2024 Masters events. Megabikes will also continue in their position as official Air Protection partners for the Masters series

Megabikes operate from two outlets, the largest being thier Superstore in Ballymount, Dublin, which operates alongside their city centre store in Wexford Street. Megabikes provide a comprehensive offering to motorcyclists through sales of new motorcycles, workshop services and a comprehensive stock of used bikes. The Ballymount store also offers a huge range of clothing and protective equipment brands and Megabikes Masters Championship involvement will focus on the promotion of their Air Protection ranges, through their Alpinestars and Helite brands.

For 2024 both the Supertwin and Production Twin categories at the Masters will benefit from Megabikes support. The Twins classes, and particularly the Supertwins division, are a perfect fit for Megabikes who are the importers of one of the most successful machines on the grid, the Aprilia RS660. The two championships, for twin cylinder machines, have developed into the biggest support classes for the headline Superbike and Supersport races, with the Production class being particularly popular with newcomers, who use it as an introduction to racing before moving on to the faster Supertwin machines.

Speaking on the announcement of Megabikes increased backing of the Masters, Megabikes owner Ciaran Hayes said “Megabikes are delighted to once again be involved with the Masters for 2024. Megabikes have been involved in sponsorship of Irish motorcycling since we opened in 2001 and we are really happy to be able to keep supporting Irish racing and Irish racers, both at home and abroad. We are looking forward to the 2024 season and would like to wish everyone a safe and successful year.”

Masters championship manager Fergus Brennan also express his gratitude to Megabikes for their continued support, saying, “We are very grateful to have had the support of Megabikes for most of the lifetime of the Masters Championship. Having previously backed the Young Racer award and a number of different aspects of the series, we are very happy to have them expand this year to their biggest involvement yet. We are looking forward to working with Megabikes over the coming year and particularly to their assistance in expanding the use of Air Protection products to as many of our competitors as we can.”

The 2024 Masters Superbike Championship will run over six race weekends between April and September. The Megabikes Twins classes will contest three rounds of their championship at each event, with two of those rounds taking place on Sunday’s main race day. At the final three events of the season, in July, August and September, Sunday spectators will have the added attraction of being able to follow the racing not only live but on the Megabikes big screen,which will broadcast the same footage as shown on the event livestream.

The opening rounds of the 2024 Megabikes Twins Championship will take place on April 20th and 21st at Mondello Park, as part of the Principal Insurance backed Masters Superbike Championship. For more information on the Masters Championship see www.masterssuperbike.ie or follow the series on social media.