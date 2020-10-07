The blue elephant brand strengthens its commitment to Extreme Enduro competitions; it will be present at one of the most demanding international event of the discipline as a sponsor and with tyre service on location open to all participants, now able to pre-order tyres online.

METZELER announces a three-year agreement with the organizer of the RED BULL Romaniacs, considered by enthusiasts to be one of the most demanding extreme enduro race in the world, which sees the blue elephant brand to participate to the next three editions of the famous event as Official Sponsor and Tyre Supplier.

Jonny Walker in action at 2019 RED BULL Romaniacs

This sponsorship underlines the strong commitment and enthusiasm with which METZELER continues to invest in the world of extreme racing both as a showcase of international visibility for the brand and also as a development platform for its tyre portfolio. Through the agreement, the two-wheel specialist brand will be present on site during the five days of competition with products from the MCE 6 Days Extreme range and with tyre service available to all participants.

For those who want to ensure the availability of tyres and mousses for their race,METZELER offers all competitors a pre-ordering service that consists of a simple online form available at the following link: https://anvelope-motociclete.ro/red-bull-romaniacs-2020-order-form-for-metzeler-tyres-and-mousses/

MCE 6 Days Extreme

METZELER will also equip all the bikes ridden by the race marshals and RED BULL Romaniacs staff who need to move swiftly around the event in order to guarantee its success.

Now in its seventeenth edition, titled Vertical Madness, RED BULL Romaniacs takes place from 27th to 31st October in the town of Sibiu and its surroundings, in Romania, and represents one of the few extreme enduro events that will take place in this difficult 2020 season. Unquestionably the most challenging and difficult extreme enduro rally of all, the five days of off-road competition are in some of the most beautiful enduro trails in the world. A total of 600 kilometres of wild nature and insurmountable obstacles that will invite all participants to fight against themselves, against the fatigue and pain they will endure, in order to obtain the coveted victory.

In these extreme competitions, the rider therefore needs to rely blindly on the performance of his bike and its components, including tyres, which must perform in an excellent way and in any condition, even the most unexpected ones. METZELER technological leadership and superiority, combined with the experience gained in competitions such as the World Enduro Super Series and the International Six Days of Enduro, were the ideal background to give life to the MCE 6 Days Extreme, the most performing and versatile of the FIM enduro tyres. It has now become the preferred choice of champions, being a product capable of providing an ideal balance of fundamental performance in the enduro competitions.

To face the challenges of the RED BULL Romaniacs, participants can count on site on the performance of METZELER MCE 6 Days Extreme. For the front, it is available in the sizes 90/90-21 54M and 90/100-21 57M, while for the rear riders can choose between the soft version, ideal for its durability and versatility on different types of terrain, and the super soft version, that ensures maximum grip even in the most technical passages, in the size 140/80-18 70M.

For more information on Metzeler Tyres visit metzeler.com/en-uk/home

