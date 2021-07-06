Michael Dunlop Claims Top Spot At Stafford Classic Bike Show In October

NINETEEN times TT winner Michael Dunlop is set to take centre stage at the 2021 Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on October 9-10.

Michael is the first rider to complete a lap of the most famous road racing course in the world in under 17 minutes, with an average speed of 134mph.

He is also the last member of the Dunlop quartet who have dominated the dangerous and thrilling scene of motorcycle road racing for more than 40 years. Despite losing his uncle Joey, father Robert and elder brother William through the love of the sport, Michael continues to race and is currently chasing his Uncle Joey’s world record of 26 Isle of Man TT wins.

One of Michael’s most famous wins – and probably one of the most remarkable chapters in the Dunlop story – came immediately after another family tragedy. Just hours after his father Robert’s death at the North West 200 in 2008, Michael and his brother William were out preparing their bikes for racing the next day. Despite protests from organisers, family and friends, Michael went out and won the North West 200 the following day. He suitably dedicated the win to his father and since then has firmly established himself as one of the greatest motorcycle road racers in the world.

Fans will be able to hear from the man himself as he chats to TT commentator and former champion Steve Plater throughout the weekend. Catch the pair live on stage and in the GP Paddock on both Saturday and Sunday, where there will be signing opportunities and Q&A sessions too.

Plans are in place for a full return of all the much-loved aspects of the show, including the multi-million-pound Bonhams Auction, wall of death, massive indoor and outdoor trade and autojumble and club stands. There’ll be bikes everywhere, live trials action and live music too. More details will follow and will be updated on our website:www.staffordclassicbikeshows.com

Tickets are on sale now at an early bird price of £13 until October 4. Visit www.staffordclassicbikeshows.com or call 01507 529529 to purchase.

