Associated British Motorcycles [ABM] is delighted to announce that Michael Dunlop will ride the team’s all-new 765cc GP2R motorcycle at the final round of the 2021 Quattro British GP2 Championship this coming weekend at Brands Hatch.

For open evaluation, the ABM 765cc machine will participate in all practice sessions, qualifying and both races at the Kent venue on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with 19-time Isle of Man TT winning ace Dunlop in the saddle.

Here’s what ABM’s chief engineer Tony Scott had to say: “This is a unique machine and follows our longstanding desire for a prototype GP2 class in UK racing – something that we spearheaded back in 2017 with our development bike ridden by Alastair Seeley. We continued that in 2019 with Mason Law and in 2020 with Charlie Nesbitt and Alastair Seeley.

Scott added: “As this class has grown and matured, we’ve developed our plan to sell competitive, cost-effective machines to the privateer GP2 paddock. This is now being realised with our 765cc 2021 GP2R machine, which utilises the same power plant, as used in the World Championship Moto2 class.

In the hands of Michael Dunlop, we hope to further develop the package with one of motorcycling’s icons. This project will help showcase the ABM brand and I’m grateful to the BSB organisers for giving the machine time and consideration, and allowing us to pitch it against the existing GP2 bikes.”

Speaking of his chance to ride and assist with the ABM 765 GP2R development, Michael Dunlop said:“The Supersport class has always provided great fun and excitement at all levels of racing and the introduction of GP2 machinery is a positive step in the right direction. I’m looking forward to riding the bike for the boys at the weekend and the aim is to provide some positive feedback for its continued development. I’m sure I can have a bit of fun in the process as Brands Hatch GP is a great circuit to do so on.”

John Murphy, ABM Managing Director, added: “This is the next step in the development process with our ABM project and we are delighted to have Michael Dunlop onboard. His obvious talent on a motorcycle is one large plus point, but his engineering proficiency will be equally as important – and we look forward to his insightful knowledge and feedback on the ABM GP2R over the weekend. I’m sure he will have a lot of fun riding the bike. We’re looking forward to working with him for sure.”

As with all GP2s, the ABM models will run a completely stock engine housed inside a specially constructed frame that was designed and built at the company’s headquarters near Brands Hatch in Kent. The ABM Generation 2 machines feature a number of cutting-edge innovations including a flex adjustable chassis, which give the riders infinite set-up opportunities.

ABM will also field Harry Rowlings on the all-new ABM GP2 Evo machine which is based on the production 675R Daytona.

