Michael Ruben Rinaldi to continue racing aboard the Panigale V4 R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team alongside Alvaro Bautista in the 2022 WorldSBK season.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi will defend the colours of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team also in the 2022 WorldSBK season.

With the confirmation of the Italian rider, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team defines its line-up that will also see the return of Alvaro Bautista riding the Ducati Panigale V4R in the next World Superbike Championship.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was born in Rimini on 21st December 1995 and started racing with the minimoto when he was 7 years old, winning the Italian championship in 2006. After winning the Italian Sport Production Championship in 2011, in 2014 he faced his first international experience in the European Superstock 600 championship, which closed as runner-up in 2015. In 2016 Rinaldi rode the Ducati Panigale R of the Aruba.it Racing – Junior team in the SuperStock 1000 FIM championship, finishing sixth and then conquering the European Champion title at the end of the following season. With the Aruba.it Racing – Junior team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi also made his WorldSBK debut in the 2018 season, racing only in European rounds and then competing in all events of the 2019 Championship with the Barni Racing Team. In the 2020 Rinaldi achieved his first WorldSBK success with the Panigale V4R of the Go Eleven team in Race-1 at Aragon, weekend that also saw him on the podium in the Superpole Race (P3) and in Race-2 (P2). In the current season the Italian rider was the absolute protagonist in the Misano round, where he got two victories (Race-1 and SPR) and a second place (Race-2). Thanks also to the P2 in the SPR conquered in Assen (Netherlands) Rinaldi is currently sixth in the Superbike World Championship standings with 150 points.

