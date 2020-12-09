While preparing for his first season in the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, new addition Michael van der Mark (NED) got to know his future machine. He completed his first laps on the new BMW M 1000 RR at Miramas (FRA) on Saturday. The shakedown also helped BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team get more familiar with van der Mark’s personal preferences.

“It is important to do a shakedown with a new rider, and the day at Miramas was very productive,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. “Michael had his first opportunity to take to the track with the new BMW M 1000 RR and get to know his race bike for the upcoming WorldSBK season better. He was also able to provide us with initial feedback on where we can customise his bike to suit him better. For example, in terms of ergonomics, the seating position, the position of the handlebar and the footrests, through to preferences when it comes to electronics. With the information that we gathered during this shakedown, we know the direction we need to go in with Michael’s bike to be well prepared for the first proper tests in 2021.”

“It was really good for me to have a first shakedown with the bike at Miramas,” said van der Mark. “I think it was also really helpful to work together with the team and to get used to each other. We tried a couple of things which we normally don’t have the time for during a normal test so I think it was really positive and I was just happy to be back on the bike this year and I am really looking forward to the next test.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





