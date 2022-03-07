Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The iconic French brand will continue as tyre supplier to MotoE™ until at least 2024.

Dorna Sports is pleased to confirm that Michelin will remain the sole, official tyre supplier to the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup until at least 2024, extending a partnership that has bred success and close competition since it began – both on-track and off.

Michelin has been a partner of MotoE™ since its inception in 2019, playing a vital role in the creation of the Cup’s identity as a fast, ultra-competitive motorcycle series racing alongside the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship. Michelin’s racing DNA is already showcased to perfection by the company’s ongoing tenure as sole tyre supplier to the MotoGP™ class, which began in 2016, and their commitment to quality and competition has continued shining through in MotoE™ since the series began.

Michelin’s commitment to MotoE™ goes beyond competition, with the company achieving increased and ever-increasing sustainability in their MotoE™ tyres, including the use of recycled and bio-sourced materials. The front tyres are composed of 33% sustainable resources and the rear tyres 40%, including materials such as lemon and orange peel, pine resin, sunflower oil, worn car and truck tyres, and scrap steel.

This seamless intersection between sustainability and performance makes Michelin the perfect match for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. This new agreement until 2024 strengthens the partnership between Dorna and Michelin yet further, maintaining the iconic tyre brand’s presence across MotoGP™, MotoE™ and the MotoGP™ eSport Championship, of which it was also a founding partner.

Maria Esperanza Gaspar Aguilon, Michelin Senior Vice President Business Line 2 Wheels Worldwide: “Michelin is investing significantly in all the forms of motorsport that place the emphasis on sustainability and forward-looking technologies. Such series include the FIM MotoE World Cup. For three years now, it has provided Michelin with an invaluable laboratory for the development of tyres that contain a high proportion of bio-sourced, recycled and regenerated sustainable materials. We are delighted today to be extending our commitment to MotoE and to see the trust its players have in Michelin. For us, MotoE serves as a first-class opportunity to work hand in hand not only with Dorna Sports, but also with the teams and riders to take our innovations forward for the benefit of all Michelin road tyres in the future.”

Marc Saurina, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports: “We’re very proud to confirm that Michelin will continue as the tyre supplier for MotoE. Since the Cup began, the close competition has been a calling card for the series and Michelin is a cornerstone of that, with exceptional performance. Their proven commitment to increased sustainability is also vital to MotoE, and a perfect fit for the Cup. Racing is one of the best laboratories to develop new technologies and solutions, and we’re very proud that Michelin has committed to MotoE as the perfect place to develop, test and assess what will likely become the tyre technology of the future for millions of vehicles.”

