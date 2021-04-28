The inaugural event at the KymiRing will see the MotoGP™ and MotoE™ tyre supplier take top billing.

Dorna Sports is pleased to announce MotoGP™ tyre supplier Michelin as the title sponsor for the 2021 Finnish GP. The event, set to take place from the 9th to the 11th of July, will be the first motorcycle Grand Prix to be held at the new KymiRing and will be named the Michelin® Grand Prix of Finland.

Michelin has been the official tyre supplier to the MotoGP™ class since 2016, bringing their excellence and expertise to the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship. Since, MotoGP™ has enjoyed one of its most competitive eras of all time as lap records are routinely broken, and it just keeps getting closer. Each of the ten closest top 15 finishes in premier class history have occurred since 2018, and the closest ever was the 2021 Grand Prix of Doha.

Michelin is also the sole tyre supplier to the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup and has been since its inception in 2019, and the company was a founding partner of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship, which began in 2017. This new title sponsor agreement only serves to strengthen the partnership between Dorna and Michelin further as MotoGP™ prepares to welcome the KymiRing to the calendar.

Maria Esperanza Gaspar Aguilon, Senior Vice President Business Line 2 Wheels Worldwide: “Joining as title sponsor at KymiRing for this inaugural event is a great honour. Since the foundation of the Michelin Group we strive to continue making breakthroughs, whether new markets or new technologies to answer riders’ needs. Motorsport offers us the opportunity to develop our technologies and provide riders with the very best products. A number of Michelin tyre ranges benefiting from the award winning technologies are available for riders to enjoy, whether on track with the MICHELIN Cup2 or for daily riding with the MICHELIN Road 5 ranges. Michelin has a motorcycle range to suit biking enthusiasts across the world by offering exceptional grip and overall rider safety.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports: “Michelin is a truly vital part of our paddock and we’re very proud to see them take top billing at the inaugural Grand Prix at the KymiRing, by definition becoming the first to do so. The new track will be a fantastic addition to the MotoGP calendar and we are delighted to share its debut with one of our most important partners and such an integral part of MotoGP, MotoE and the MotoGP eSport Championship.”

