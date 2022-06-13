Micro In Size. Macro In Performance

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

British Protection specialists, Knox are proud to introduce Micro-Lock Compact, the most progressive protection ever from Knox.

Inspired by structures and shapes in nature, Micro-Lock Compact makes advances in all key areas, is up to 60% thinner and is lighter and smarter than ever before. It uses SMART technology to keep the armour super soft to touch but it locks when impacted. The locking action increases the amount of impact absorbed by the protector and reduces the energy passed through to the wearers back and/or limbs.

It’s engineered to move easily with the body when riding and features excellent form recovery.

A patented “Flex and Adapt” Side Closure system which opens and closes naturally gives uninhibited movement and smooth lines in a garment. It also provides unbroken coverage, ensuring the rider always remains protected.

Knox Micro-Lock Compact is available in the widest range of shapes and sizes to cover all areas of the body in performance levels 1 and 2 of the CE standard EN1621.

Knox Micro-Lock Compact compliments the wider range of protectors in the Knox collection and is available in select garments from the Knox Seasonless collection.

Micro-Lock Compact will be available in other partner brands clothing from 2023.

