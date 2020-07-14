MIE Racing Althea Honda Team announces new 2020 team line-up with the signing of Lorenzo Gabellini in place of Jordi Torres.

While thanking Jordi Torres for his willingness to join the Honda family in WorldSBK before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the MIE Racing Althea Honda Team announces a change in its line-up for the 2020 season.

The Spanish rider has commitments in other championships this season, and although this would not have had a significant impact on the MIE Racing Althea Honda Team’s plans prior to the rescheduling of the racing calendars, his schedule is unfortunately no longer compatible with the revised 2020 WorldSBK calendar.

Both parties have therefore altered their respective plans for 2020, by mutual agreement, meaning that the MIE Racing Althea Honda Team is now pleased to announce that young Italian rider Lorenzo Gabellini will join the squad alongside Takumi Takahashi as of Round 2, set to take place in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) over the weekend of 31 July-2 August.

The 21-year-old 2019 Italian SSP600 champion is already part of the Althea Racing Team’s line-up in the 2020 Italian Superbike championship. In the opening round, which took place at the Mugello circuit just over a week ago, Lorenzo finished just one tenth of a second from the podium aboard his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, crossing the line in a very close fourth place in Race 1, and fifth in Race 2.

Lorenzo Gabellini

“Racing in the Superbike World Championship has been my dream since I was a child and obviously now I’m very happy and excited that my dream has come true, something for which I wish to thank Genesio Bevilacqua and Midori Moriwaki. This opportunity came unexpectedly but I am ready to work hard to deserve it and to grow in the MIE Racing Althea Honda Team and with the Honda. It is a great challenge, but I am ready and looking forward to it”.

Midori Moriwaki

MIE Racing

“I am very happy to have Lorenzo Gabellini on the MIE Racing Althea Honda Team and I extend a warm welcome to him. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world is facing many new and unexpected challenges. Things are gradually starting up again now and we too are back at the circuit and back in action. The WorldSBK Championship has a completely new calendar, which is why we have had to reconsider our rider line-up. I would like to thank Jordi Torres and I wish him all the best with his other endeavors. I’m also very grateful to Genesio Bevilacqua, his prompt response in dealing with this situation ensuring that Lorenzo is now part of our team this season”.

Genesio Bevilacqua

Althea Racing

“Lorenzo Gabellini is a talented young rider, talent that he demonstrated both last year, in the Italian Supersport 600 championship, and just over a week ago, in his first Italian Superbike race with us at Mugello. The situation generated by the pandemic has opened up this unexpected opportunity for Lorenzo, allowing for his collaboration with Althea Racing and MIE Racing in the Superbike world championship. Although Lorenzo is a new entry to the category, I am confident that he will be able to showcase his talent, determination, sporting spirit and professionalism. The MIE Racing Althea Honda Team will offer him an environment in which he can develop his career, without pressure, something that we hope will be to both his and our satisfaction. I thank Midori Moriwaki for creating this opportunity, in line with the true collaborative spirit shared by Althea Racing and MIE Racing”.