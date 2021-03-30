The MIE Racing Honda Team is delighted to announce Leandro Mercado as its rider for the 2021 Superbike World Championship aboard the CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE.

29-year old Mercado is an experienced rider whose race career has spanned different categories, including six seasons in the Superbike World Championship. The former 2014 Superstock 1000 champion has regularly demonstrated his ability to quickly adapt and be fast aboard different machines, and he is now eager to begin his World Championship adventure with the Honda satellite team at the next official test at Catalunya on March 31st and April 1st.

Midori Moriwaki – MIE Racing Honda Team Principal

“I am delighted to welcome Leandro Mercado as the 2021 rider for the MIE Racing Honda Team in the WorldSBK Championship. “Tati” is a gutsy rider who never holds back on track and in the pit garage. He is combative, fast, and determined to never give up, all aspects that fit perfectly with the story and philosophy of the MIE Racing Honda Team. During his career, he has competed in different championships and with different machines, achieving success and courageously facing up to many challenges. I am convinced that, together, we can achieve positive results both in terms of our performance on the track and the development of the CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE”.

Leandro Mercado

“I’m very glad to announce that I’m joining the MIE Racing Honda Team for the upcoming WorldSBK season. It’s a new challenge for me and I will give it my all to achieve our goals. For the first time in my career, I will ride a Honda, an iconic brand. I’m looking forward to riding the CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE at the Barcelona official tests and to start working with the team. I want to say thank you to MIE Racing for putting its trust in me and to everyone that has helped make it happen”.

