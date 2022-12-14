Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

MIE Racing, the Midori International Engineering company owned by Midori Moriwaki, will redouble its efforts in the production-derived championship in 2023.

The brand-new MIE MS Racing Honda Team sees MIE Racing, which also fields the WorldSBK MIE Racing Honda Team, join forces with the MS Racing Team, a competitor in the production-derived series since 2018. This newly formed team will enter the 2023 Supersport World Championship with two strong riders aboard Honda CBR600RR machines.

The first rider is 27-year old Tarran Mackenzie, a very welcome addition to the WSSP class. The Brit has already forged an impressive career path, with highlights including the 2016 British Supersport 600 title and the 2021 British Superbike title.

His team-mate will be Malaysian rider Adam Norrodin, another experienced rider who has completed three full seasons in the Moto3 World Championship, has competed in Moto2, and who finished as runner-up in the 2020 SS600 Asia Road Racing Championship.

More information will be released during the 2023 team launch event.

Tarran Mackenzie

“I’m really excited to join the MIE MS Racing Honda Team and the WSSP Championship! It has been a big goal of mine to return to world championship level and I think that competing in the World Supersport class is the perfect way to learn and move forward. I just want to say a big thank you to Midori and the whole team for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin!”

Adam Norrodin

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to join the MIE MS Racing Honda Team and I would like to thank Midori Moriwaki very much for giving me the opportunity to race on the world stage. I fully intend to give it my all, as this is a great opportunity for my future. I can’t wait to join the team, to take part in our first tests and, of course, to start racing when the season kicks off in February.”

Midori Moriwaki (MIE Racing)

“Just do it. This has been a motto of mine ever since I started my racing activities and this is why I’m very happy and proud to announce that MIE Racing will debut in the WSSP category in 2023 with two riders of the calibre of Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, and with the Honda family of course, competing with CBR600RR machines. Forming a partnership with the MS Racing Team means that we can start racing already next season. I’m sure that our combined strength and expertise will be instrumental in what will be an ongoing project, which will include an initial phase of development work that only the challenges posed by high-level racing can help with. We warmly welcome Tarran and Adam to the MIE and Honda family and we look forward to getting started!”

Felix Garrido (MS Racing)

“We at MS Racing are super happy to be involved in this project together with Midori and Honda and want to thank them very much for choosing us. We are aware of the challenges involved when starting a project of this magnitude, but we are willing to give it everything and more in order for the project to be successful. We are eager to start testing with the CBR600RR and the riders.”

