It’s a new track but the same interesting mix of veterans and rookies gearing up… so who will leave Lombok on top?.

Five years after his first Moto3™ win, Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) was back on top at Lusail, taking the first Championship lead of the season. The Italian was in good company on the podium too as fellow veterans Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) locked out the rostrum, and we learned plenty from the first race of 2022.

First, Migno remains fast and a serious threat – as does Garcia, who took his second consecutive second place and that despite a Long Lap penalty this time around. The Spaniard also, as he always does, went for it when required… and only missed out by thousandths. Toba had another good start but often goes well in Qatar, having also taken his win there, and will want to back it up with more at Mandalika. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) came fourth and was back up at the sharp end he’s not featured in quite as much in the latter stages of 2021, and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) also made experience count. The Scotsman will, however, miss Indonesia due to injury – so that’s one less frontrunner to expect.

Speaking of frontrunners in the literal sense at Lusail, Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) was absolutely gone at the front before that near-highside and incredible save saw him damage his machine and forced to retire. He’ll be trying to focus on the pace not the points that evaporated, and the Japanese rider had some very impressive pace. So too did Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), with both given a back of the grid penalty but still moving through to some good points hauls – Foggia in P7 and Guevara in P8, the former having also taken two Long Laps and the latter one. On take 2 in 2022, they’ll want to make sure their Saturday work – in Guevara’s case, pole – counts for a little more in Lombok. Both looked like serious threats in pre-season, and race day in Qatar definitely didn’t put a dent in that.

Just ahead of Foggia was another performance of note: Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI). The Brazilian took an impressive sixth place and was top rookie by a good number of positions in Qatar, as well as 4.5 seconds of the second debutant. What can he do at Mandalika? With the venue truly brand new for the lightweight class after no pre-season test in Lombok, it could be a leveller and the rookies could be ones to watch – with no one else enjoying any experience at the track at all. Moreira will be hoping so, as will the likes of second rookie in Qatar, Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), and Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power), who already scored points. Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo), meanwhile, arrives as reigning JuniorGP™ Champion but suffered injury struggles in pre-season, so he’ll be keen to move forward and avoid the late race “drop 1 position” penalty that saw him forfeit the final point to Kelso in Qatar.

There’s another rookie who, as he settles in, will likely be the star of the show, however: Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia). The Indonesian will be flying the flag on home turf and looking to move forward, but is pretty much guaranteed superstar status at Mandalika. What can he do as Indonesia celebrates a home GP for the first time in 25 years?

It was a tale of two races at Lusail in some ways, and now we’re ready for another chapter of Moto3™ history at Mandalika as the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing celebrates its 900th race. Tune in for more as the lightweight class go racing from 12:00 (GMT +8) on Sunday!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 5

1 Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) – Honda – 25

2 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 20

3 Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) – KTM – 16

4 Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) – KTM – 13

5 John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 11

