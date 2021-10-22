The veteran home hero ends Day 1 just ahead of the Championship leader, with Foggia down the order on a tougher Friday

Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) finished the San Marino GP on the podium and as action recommences at Misano for the Gran Premio Nolan del Made In Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna, the home hero was back at the sharp end on a wet Day 1. He beat Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) by just 0.007 on the combined timesheets, with his Rivacold Snipers teammate Alberto Surra also flying the flag for the home heroes in P3 overall, nearly three tenths off the top.

Championship challenger Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) was down in P23 and a fair way back on Acosta, but with conditions on Friday wet all day for Moto3™ and race day expected to be dry, there may well have been more to lose than gain in pushing for the top…

FP1

The morning is when Migno made his mark, topping the timesheets despite a late crash at Turn 3. The Italian set a 1:52.529 to beat teammate Surra by 0.278, with Filip Salač (CarXpert PrüstelGP) claiming P3 in the opening session.

The bigger headline, however, was a crash for Acosta as the rookie sensation highsided at Turn 6, but rider ok. He ended the session 1.7 seconds off the top in 15th in the tricky conditions, with title rival Foggia close behind in 17th.

Two fresh faces completed the top five in FP1: wildcard Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia) was fourth as the Indonesian made an immediate impression, and rookie COTA winner Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) took P5.

FP2

Acosta bounced back, more figuratively, in the afternoon, the rookie showing some wet weather prowess to end FP2 fastest and with quite a significant gap too, nearly eight tenths clear of Surra after another damp outing. Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) completed the top three with a late push towards the top, ahead of Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) and Salač. The gaps behind Acosta all made up of mere hundredths.

Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), Aji, Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Salač all crashed in FP2, all riders ok.

Foggia ended the session down in P22, the Italian not breaking into his usual frontrunning postcode.

Combined Timesheets

Migno’s morning best keeps him top, with Acosta’s FP2 effort coming up just 0.007 short. Surra takes an impressive third on home turf, with Sasaki, Salač and Antonelli completing a top six alternating between an FP1 lap and one from FP2 – with conditions stable if not dry.

Aji – who has already shown off his wet weather chops in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship – takes P7 on his very first day in the World Championship, the Indonesian likely doing a rain dance for Sunday, with Guevara in P8 as both set their bests in FP1.

Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia) impressed for P9, ahead of Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride).

Daniel Holgado impressed on his first day standing in at Red Bull KTM Tech 3, the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship leader taking P11. Andi Izdihar (Honda Team Asia) put in a good day for P12, ahead of Toba and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), the former Misano winner the last of those currently set to move straight through to Q2. Foggia was down in that P23 overall.

Saturday brings another chance for him to move up the order, although it could be another tougher day with the weather. See how the pack shuffles first in FP3 from 9:00 (GMT +2), before qualifying for the lightweight class at 12:35. With the title on the line on Sunday, it’s the most pivotal grid of the season so far…

Moto3™ Friday top five:

1 Andrea Migno – Rivacold Snipers Team – Honda – 1’52.529

2 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – +0.007

3 Alberto Surra – Rivacold Snipers Team – Honda – +0.278

4 Ayumu Sasaki – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – KTM – +0.820

5 Filip Salač – CarXpert PrüstelGP – KTM – +0.833

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here