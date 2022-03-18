Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Qatar GP winner heads the combined timesheets by over a quarter of a second from Tatay and Foggia.

Qatar GP race winner and Moto3™ World Championship leader Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) topped the timesheets on Friday at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, the Italian taking to the top in a dry FP2 to set the pace. Migno’s 1:40.960 was 0.273s clear of second place Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), the Spaniard leaping up into the top three on his last lap, while Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) slots in P3 after Day 1.

FP1

Rivacold Snipers Team’s Alberto Surra topped the opening session of the weekend as the Moto3™ riders completed a damp FP1, with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) completing a top three split by just 0.062s in tricky conditions.

Heavy morning rain in Lombok ensured it was less than an ideal start to the Grand Prix for the lightweight class, but the riders were able to get plenty of laps under their belts nonetheless. Reigning Moto3™ Junior World Champion Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tatay rounded out the top five. Despite the difficult conditions, there were no crashes or incidents in the first session of the weekend.

FP2

Foggia led most of the session as the riders were able to get some much needed dry weather running in the bank after a damp FP1, but Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) was able to set a 1:41.385 to set a new benchmark time in the final 10 minutes – with rookie Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) impressing to slot into P2. However, with a minute to go, it was all action in Mandalika and Migno slammed in the first sub-1:41 Moto3™ time of the day, that proving enough to hand the Italian bragging rights on Friday after teammate Alberto Surra had led the way in FP1.

Once again there were no crashes, but there was one technical problem for Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing).

Provisional Q2 places

Behind Migno, Tatay and Foggia, Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) was fourth in the dry in FP2 and therefore overall, with Guevara taking P5. Öncü slots into sixth, ahead of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Jauma Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Ogden and second rookie Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) completing the top 10.

Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) are two other rookies sitting in the provisional Q2 places, the two in P11 and P12 respectively, as Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Matteo Bertelle (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) occupy the final two spots ahead of FP3 on Saturday morning.

Tune in for that, before Moto3™ head out for qualifying from 12:25 (GMT+8)!

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) – Honda – 1’40.960

2 Carlos Tatay (CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP) – CFMOTO – +0.273

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.299

