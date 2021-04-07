Jack Miller underwent surgery on his right forearm this evening to relieve ‘arm pump’ (compartment syndrome), which cause him problems during the last two Grands Prix held in Qatar.

Having returned from Doha yesterday, the Australian rider went to the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona (Spain) today, where he was immediately examined by Dr Mir (Director of the Dexeus Institute’s Upper Limb Unit). After undergoing an MRI at rest and one under strain, it was decided to perform surgery immediately to restore the forearm’s vascular and nerve activity to normal.

Jack will spend 24 hours in the hospital, and then he will be able to begin rehabilitation with the aim to return on track already in the next round in Portimão for the Grand Prix of Portugal, scheduled from 16th-18th April.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“It was a short operation, and it went very well. I can’t wait to start the rehabilitation. There are still ten days left before the next Grand Prix at Portimão. If my recovery proceeds normally, I’ll be able to be back on track in Portugal, even if not completely at my 100% fitness. I want to thank Dr Mir and all his team of the Dexeus Hospital for their availability and all the care they have given me”.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here

Subscribe to our news channels here: https://superbike-news.co.uk/news-syndication/

