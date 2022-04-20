Milwaukee Bmw Motorrad All Set For North West 200 With Ian Hutchinson

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Milwaukee BMW Motorrad All Set For International North West 200 With Ian Hutchinson

The Moneymore based team will be looking to add to its career tally of 27 wins at the north coast event in just three weeks’ time – in front of a strong local fanbase, at an event that is title sponsored by one of our own team partners, fonaCAB.

A three-time winner at the event, Bingley ace Hutchinson is looking forward to returning to the North Coast Triangle on BMW Motorrad supported machinery under the tutelage of TAS Racing team owners Hector and Philip Neill.

Philip Neil – Team Principal

“After two years without the International North West 200 we really can’t wait to get back to the North Coast, hopefully in glorious sunshine. The Milwaukee BMW Motorrad colours are new for this year, but the TAS Racing team remains the same. Hutchy will have enjoyed some bike time in BSB before we arrive at the event, which is key for him. As I have said many times before, the NW200 has always been one of my favourite events and we are extremely proud of our success over the years – so fingers crossed we can add to that success in just a few weeks’ time.”

Ian Hutchinson

“It’s going to be an amazing feeling to be lining up on the north coast again in just a few weeks’ time for the North West 200. It’s been so long I’m expecting it to be bigger than ever crowd-wise and to be back with the TAS team for an event on their doorstep, is also special. I think the new Milwaukee BMW Motorrad colours are going to be popular with the fans, as it really is a cool and standout colour scheme. The excitement is building nicely and a few outings in BSB have me ready to go.”

Dale McElveen – Milwaukee

“We have a longstanding collaboration with top level motorsport including both British Superbike and the Isle of Man TT in 2022, so to add the International North West 200 to the portfolio is an exciting proposition with the TAS guys. Like Philip, the NW200 is also a local event for me personally but it’s global reach adds tangible commercial value for Milwaukee.”

