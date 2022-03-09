Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Some 40 years after winning the Senior 500cc TT as privateers with Norman Brown, Hector Neill and his TAS Racing team, now managed by his son Philip, will continue their lengthy and successful tenure on Mona’s Isle in June this year – competing as, Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, with 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson aboard BMW M1000RR machinery.

The Bingley ace returns to the TAS Racing fold, where he has previously enjoyed success on the Isle of Man with the 18-time TT winners. Having also campaigned the vibrant red Milwaukee livery during his career, Hutchinson is delighted to see all three come together for the June showpiece.

Ian Hutchinson

“Coming back to the team, where I’ve enjoyed my most recent success at the TT, was something I hoped would be possible throughout this winter and to hear the title sponsor is to be Milwaukee, really was the icing on the cake. Both TAS and Milwaukee have given me great success in the past, so I look forward to us all working together again in 2022.”

Philip Neil – Milwaukee BMW Team Principal

“Road Racing and the Isle of Man TT is simply in our DNA at TAS Racing and after two years away, we are now looking forward to racing on the Isle of Man in June. The organising team has made some significant changes during that time away and this year’s TT has the potential to be the biggest ever. To partner with Milwaukee is somewhat of a dream scenario for us all, as we have developed a close relationship with them in recent years. I now can’t wait to see the bikes in action sporting that bright red Milwaukee livery on the Mountain Circuit. Our partnership with Ian goes back to 2016 when we enjoyed significant success together, both on the roads and on BSB tracks. So, in this very significant year for TAS Racing, we are delighted to once again team up with Ian for our latest assault on the International Road Racing events.”

Dale McElveen – Milwaukee General Manager UK & Ireland

“We have a longstanding collaboration with top level motorsport including both British Superbike and the Isle of Man TT in 2022. So, to title partner with TAS Racing as an official BMW Motorrad International Road Racing team, and support them in BSB, adds a strong level of synergy with both series this year for Milwaukee.”

Scott Grimsdall – BMW Motorrad National Marketing & PR Manager

“We are delighted to see Ian Hutchinson back on BMW Motorrad machinery for the 2022 Isle of Man TT with TAS Racing in the Superbike and Superstock classes. We know he has enjoyed some great success there in the past with the team, and riding BMW Motorrad UK supported M1000RR machinery, we are confident that the partnership can again return positive results for BMW at such an iconic event.”

