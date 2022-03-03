Milwaukee Powers Into Increased Bsb Partnership

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Milwaukee powers into increased Bennetts British Superbike Championship partnership and the Grand Slam returns!

Milwaukee, the industry-leading power tool manufacturer, has increased its involvement with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, with an extended agreement, which elevates the brand to an associate-level partnership for the 2022 season.

Milwaukee returned to the British Championship last season, utilising the platform of the country’s biggest motorsport series to display its range of heavy-duty, portable electric power tools and accessories for professionals.

For this year, Milwaukee will continue to feature at all eleven championship rounds with extensive branding, complemented further by activation and trade promotion events at key points during the season.

The sponsorship is further enhanced with the return of two signature events, the Milwaukee Race of the North at Oulton Park (30 April – 2 May) and the Milwaukee King of Donington (20 – 22 May), which form the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam.

A highlight introduced with Milwaukee’s return to the series in 2021, the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam, comprises a six-race sub-contest during the Bennetts British Superbike Championship’s main season.



If a rider can complete a full set of six race wins across the two Spring Grand Slam rounds they will claim a £50,000 prize. Should a rider win five of the six races, they will be awarded £25,000, whilst any rider who can celebrate victory four times across the two events will scoop £10,000.

Dale McElveen, General Manager UK and Ireland, Milwaukee commented: “I am delighted to continue our relationship with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship into 2022. Like 2021, I am sure this will be another adrenaline-fuelled season. The reveal of the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam brings an extra level of anticipation to the season and I look forward to handing over the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam trophy to the overall winner at Donington Park in May.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “I am delighted that we will be continuing our relationship with Milwaukee into the 2022 season with an enhanced level of partnership. The team at Milwaukee have a real passion for the sport, and their increased involvement within the championship is simply a positive for the series and its loyal followers globally.

“The Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam adds an extra dimension of competition to the series at an early stage of the season. We saw last year how consecutive race wins can be achieved, so it will be fascinating to follow these two events to see if any of this year’s contenders can put the hammer down and win all six races!”

