Milwaukee Powers Into New Partnership With The Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Milwaukee, one of the industry-leading manufacturers of heavy-duty, portable electric power tools and accessories for professionals, will make a welcome return to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this season, after signing a new partnership agreement with the series’ commercial and media rights holder, MSVR.

The brand previously made a big impression within the Championship, having featured in British Superbikes for three seasons from 2013 as title sponsor to the SMR team, who most notably celebrated title victory with Josh Brookes in 2015 as Milwaukee Yamaha.

At each event Milwaukee will receive high profile trackside branding, and an on-site presence showcasing its latest products. The company will receive further exposure through the championships broadcast, digital and print media assets and is also entitled to use the BSB mark on all company products to illustrate its category exclusive official tool partner status.

Two signature events, the Milwaukee King of Donington (13-15 August) and the Milwaukee King of the Mountain one week later at Cadwell Park (21-23 August) will form the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam, a six-race challenge at the halfway point of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. The Milwaukee Power Award will also be presented at each event throughout the season to the Bennetts BSB rider who has made the greatest advance from their race starting position to race finishing position.

MILWAUKEE General Manager Dale McElveen commented: “We are delighted to be returning to BSB as series sponsor. This latest partnership continues our long-standing collaboration with top-level motorsport. We look forward to watching the season unfold and sharing in the excitement of this great championship in its 25th year. The Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam that will be staged later in the season will be a big highlight for all concerned.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “As we look ahead to the 2021 season, I am delighted to welcome Milwaukee Power Tools back for our 25th anniversary year. As a globally recognised brand, they made a huge impression previously and I am looking forward to seeing the familiar high impact red Milwaukee branding return to Bennetts BSB.”

