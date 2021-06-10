There will be a heavy-duty addition to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this August, with an all-new element of competition, as the contenders will battle it out for a chance to win a £50,000 prize in the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam.

The Bennetts BSB Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam will comprise of six races at two rounds – Donington Park National (August 13/14/15) and Cadwell Park (August 20/21/22).

There are 28 riders taking up their place on the 2021 Bennetts BSB grid and the competition is going to be intense, but if a rider can deliver an imperious performance at the Donington Park and Cadwell Park rounds, to claim all six-race victories in the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam, they will celebrate with a £50,000 prize.

To win five keeps the chance of winning a prize alive as if a rider cannot make it a clean sweep but can stand on the top step of the podium in five of the six races then they will claim a £25,000 prize.

The final chance to win in the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam will be to be victorious in four of the six races from the two rounds, which will reward the rider with a £10,000 prize.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “The condensed calendar is set to provide an intense level competition as it is and the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam with the potential £50,000 prize will bring an extra dimension to the Donington Park and Cadwell Park events. These rounds are always a favourite with our fans and fall in the crucial middle period of the championship.”

MILWAUKEE General Manager Dale McElveen said: “We were already looking forward to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship following our recently announced partnership, but the reveal of the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam just brings an extra level of anticipation to the season. This is something new for the Milwaukee King of Donington and Milwaukee King of the Mountain rounds and we are excited to see if anyone can complete the feat – it should prove to be a thrilling competition. I look forward to hopefully handing the £50k to the successful rider!”

