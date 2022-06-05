Mini Cup By Motul Gets Started At Road America

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Stars Of Tomorrow Shine In Wisconsin Series Opener.

MotoAmerica’s youngest road racers were in action at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex (the kart and mini-bike racing facility at Road America) on Saturday evening, for the first round of the 2022 Mini Cup by Motul Championship.

There are three classes of racing – 110cc, 160cc, and 190cc – with all of the riders aboard Ohvale GP-0 machines.

In the 190cc class, Jesse James Shedden won both feature races with Kensei Matsudaira notching two second-place finishes and Joshua Raymond rounding out the podium in both events.

Matsudaira won the first race in the 160cc class, and he finished second to Mac MacClugage in race two. Nathan Gouker was second in race one, and Ryder Davis scored two third-place results in each race.

As in the 190cc class, the 110cc podiums were the same after both of their races. Nathan Gouker got the double victories, Anthony Lupo Jr. was runner-up twice, and MacClugage finished third in both race one and race two.

Round two of the Mini Cup by Motul Championship will take place in conjunction with the next round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Championship, which is Dynapac MotoAmerica Superbikes at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, June 24-26.

