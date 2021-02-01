LCR E-team is pleased to announce that Miquel Pons and Kevin Zannoni form the 2021 lineup for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup.

Both riders will be rookies on the Energica bikes. Miquel Pons, 23 years old, has been the ESBK Supersport Spanish Runner up in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He has also participated in World SSP and Spanish Moto2.

20-year old Kevin Zannoni, has been the 2018 and 2019 Moto 3 Italian Champion but has competed also in the FIM CEV Repsol and he was a Moto3 World Championship wild card.

The 2021 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup calendar consists of 7 rounds starting on May 2nd at the Angel Nieto Circuit in Jerez. New venues have been added to the calendar: Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya and TT Assen. Misano, will host the final 2 races just like in 2020. Two preseason tests will be held in March, where we’ll see both, Miquel and Kevin, for the very first time on the Energica machines.

Lucio Cecchinello

“First, I would like to thank Niccolò Canepa and Xavier Simeon for their excellent job on the 2020 season. It is very unfortunate that we could not find a solution to continue our sporting collaboration, but I understand their commitment with the World Endurance Championship which unfortunately clashes with the MotoE Calendar.

Another chapter of the LCR E-team starts now with Miquel Pons and Kevin Zannoni. Both are very young riders which means they have less experience than some other MotoE competitors, but I know that young riders bring a lot of energy, motivation and their commitment to grow sometimes is even higher.Therefore, we expect a season in which we’ll give them a little time to learn about the category but since they have shown to be very competitive in the categories where they’ve competed in the past, I truly believe that we can achieve some excellent results on the second part of the season.

I would like to thank all of our Sponsors, Energica, IRTA and Dorna for giving us the opportunity to carry on with this fantastic project in this constantly growing electric category”.

Kevin Zannoni

“I am very excited to be part of the LCR team. It is a dream I‘ve had since I was little, to compete in a category with riders from all over the world… and now, it finally came true. I come from Moto3, MotoE of course is a very different bike but I will work to understand it and be able to be competitive. I would like to thank Lucio for the opportunity and my family for always supporting me. I can’t wait !”

Miquel Pons

“I’m very happy to be part of the LCR team family, in the MotoE World Cup. It’s a great opportunity for me and I want to make the most of it. I want to thank Lucio for trusting in me, the Hernandez family and Nobby Ueda for helping me in this process, my family and all the people who support me every day.”

