Miquel Pons To Remain With The Lcr E-team For 2023

The LCR E-Team line up is confirmed: Spanish rider Miquel Pons will ride with LCR in 2023 alongside teammate Eric Granado.

The 26 year old rider from Palma de Mallorca has achieved a total 6 podiums, one of them a Victory ( Barcelona – during his rookie season), since he joined the team in 2021 and finished 5th overall

LCR E- Team and Pons will continue their collaboration in 2023 with one goal in mind: fighting for the Title.

In 2023, MotoE will become a World Championship: with a whole new bike, more races and a new venue: Silverstone. Stay tuned for the next chapter of the all- electric class and the LCR E-Team.

Miquel Pons

“I am very excited to continue with LCR Team. This is a big family for me as this is the 3rd year in a row together. I want to thank Lucio for giving me this opportunity. This winter we’ll work very hard to arrive stronger as possible to the first test and we’ll be ready for the first race in LeMans!”

Lucio Cecchinello

“We are very happy to announce that we’ve renewed the contract with Miquel Pons for the 2023 MotoE season. We feel particularly proud because we brought Miquel from the Spanish Championship to MotoE because we believed in his potential and in fact he has proven to be a fast rider, a race winner and I still believe that he has some margin to improve and our target is to fight for the Title!”

