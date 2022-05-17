Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Oxford mirror extenders give a better view of traffic behind by increasing the height (51mm) and distance outwards (40mm) from the standard position.

Ideal when riding with luggage and top boxes or for those riders with a larger frame.

The pack of 2 each come with an M10 right hand mirror thread. Simply unscrew your mirrors, fit the extenders to the motorcycle and re-fit your mirrors to the extender.

Constructed from CNC aluminium billet with stainless steel screws included. Anodised black for UV and corrosion protection.

Key Features

• CNC aluminium construction

• Anodised black

• 2 x M10 x 1.25 right-hand thread

• Bolts included

• 40mm x 51mm extension

RRP – £29.99

OX758

