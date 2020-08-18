With the subsequent challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no round at Misano in 2020, but a contract renewal has been confirmed for 2021 onwards.

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” officials and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) regret to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Riviera di Rimini Round at Misano has been cancelled. The round was scheduled to be the final round of the Championship but given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties agreed to cancel the event, scheduled for November, and instead focus on securing the Championship’s presence at the circuit for three more years, starting in 2021.

The Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” has been a part of the WorldSBK paddock since 1991 and just two years have seen the circuit off the calendar – sadly, 2020 will be the third. However, a contract renewal has been agreed and all parties are pleased to confirm WorldSBK action until at least 2023. The circuit is a favourite for fans and riders alike and when the World Superbike Championship returns to Italy and the Adriatic Coast, it promises to bring more exciting action like it has before. Whilst running the event in 2020 couldn’t be made possible, 2021 is set to make up for the lost year and the start of another chapter of collaboration between the Championship and the circuit will begin.

Andrea Albani, managing director at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” said: “It is a painful choice because the link between MWC and WorldSBK is deep and has always expressed an exciting atmosphere during the week of the Riviera di Rimini Round. Objectively, this year there were no optimal conditions to race, despite deciding to postpone it to November 6 – 8, we worked hard for all possible opportunities. However, we will meet again in 2021, and we will celebrate with a nice party the 30th anniversary of WorldSBK racing in Misano. Furthermore, the signature of the three-year renewal of the contract testifies our desire to maintain this firm bond.”

Gregorio Lavilla, Executive Director of the Sporting and Organisation Departments said: “We tried very, very hard to bring WorldSBK action to Italy in 2020. A rescheduled date was pending but finally, the decision was not taken lightly to cancel the round for this year. However, the new agreement of three more years of WorldSBK racing at Misano will commence next season and it will be a privilege to step back into the grounds of a track that has a unique atmosphere like no other. The venue has so much history in motorcycle racing and is one of the most passionate places we visit in WorldSBK, and securing this until at least 2023 promises to be a positive step back to normality for all involved.”

