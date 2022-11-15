Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Modern Classics rule the roost at the Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show.

World record at Silverstone Auctions bike sale with an 85% sell rate.

At this weekend’s auction it was a 1995 Ducati 916 SP2 916cc (above), one of only 401 bikes produced, that smashed its estimate selling for £42,750 , which is believed to be both a new UK and world record. It was presented in its original unrestored condition, with just 2,200 miles from new and only one previous owner.

https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/sa081a-lot-19118-1995-ducati-916-sp2-916cc

Two other Ducati’s – lots, 869 and 882 also performed particularly strongly. Whilst on the more traditional front Lot Number: 884 a 1967 Triumph TR6C Trophy 650cc which was presented in factory fresh condition and a Salon Privé Concours winner, achieved a great price of £14,063.

1967 Triumph TR6C Trophy 650cc

https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/sa081a-lot-19120-1967-triumph-tr6c-trophy-650cc

A 1918 Royal Ruby ‘Russian Model’ Lot 889 which has a fantastic history to it having been family owned since it was built and was the family’s main source of transport up until WWII when it was stored away in a cellar, achieved £21,375.

1918 Royal Ruby ‘Russian Model’

Another historic bike Lot Number: 890 1915 Indian 7hp Big Twin 996cc a restored example that was imported from Gran Canaria and UK-registered this year also sold well achieving £32, 063.

https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/sa081a-lot-19203-1918-royal-ruby-russian-model-980cc 1915 Indian 7hp Big Twin 996cc

https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/sa081a-lot-19164-1915-indian-7hp-big-twin-996cc

Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager for Silverstone Auctions said; “Whilst our NEC sale was a great success we are definitely seeing a shift taking place, previously the classic British bikes always did well at auction but since Covid we are seeing a growing trend towards the more modern machines selling well and reaching new highs at auction”

After a fantastic end of year motorcycle sale, Silverstone Auctions are now consigning motorcycles for their first auction of 2023 the MCN London Motorcycle Show Sales on 17-19 February at Excel, London. More information can be found on their website – www.silverstoneauctions.com or by contacting Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager on 07958 107974 or [email protected]

All prices quoted are the hammer price plus the buyer’s fee @12.5% (not inclusive of VAT)

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: https://superbike-news.co.uk/category/industry-news/auctions/

For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/

