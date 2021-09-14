Monster Energy Fim Motocross Of Nations 2021 Entry List

Infront Moto Racing and the FIM are pleased to share the official entry list for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations! Take a look at the official list featuring 33 countries that will be represented in Mantova, Italy on the 24th, 25th and 26th of September.

This year Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and F&H Kawasaki rider Roan Van De Moosdijk will look to defend Team Netherlands’ title from 2019 and to add to their growing history, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli together with teammate Mattia Guadagnini and MRT Racing Team KTM’s Alessandro Lupino will look to chase their first joint title for Team Italy in front of their home crowd.

Among the favourites will be Team Great Britain represented by Shaun Simpson of SS24 KTM, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Ben Watson and Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Conrad Mewse, along with Team France who will be headed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, Honda SR Motoblouz’s Benoit Paturel and F&H Kawasaki’s Mathys Boisrame, plus others who will fight for the highest position possible for their nation.

Make sure you are there to witness this historic event and enjoy every moment of the weekend including the riders presentation ceremony which is taking place on Friday afternoon at 17:00 on top of the mega Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations races! Get your tickets HERE!

