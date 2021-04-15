Montreal 4.0 Gloves – New And Improved

Featuring an improved Waterproof Breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane, custom TPU knuckle protection and goatskin drum dyed palm, this latest iteration delivers the Montreal promise: adventure spec features at a compelling price point.

Our best-selling waterproof glove, the Montreal already offered extraordinary value for money, so we had to think hard to find the following improvements.

New one-handed quick-release cuff tensioner

New integrated visor wipe

New moulded knuckle guard

New webbing security strap

New improved waterproof and breathable membrane

News colours and reflective detailing

All this NEW specification, but at the OLD price: still only 49.99

Stealth Black – Click Here for more info

Black/Grey/Fluo – Click Here for more info

Black/Grey/Red – Click Here for more info

