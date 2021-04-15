Montreal 4.0 Gloves – New And Improved

Featuring an improved Waterproof Breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane, custom TPU knuckle protection and goatskin drum dyed palm, this latest iteration delivers the Montreal promise: adventure spec features at a compelling price point.

Our best-selling waterproof glove, the Montreal already offered extraordinary value for money, so we had to think hard to find the following improvements.

  • New one-handed quick-release cuff tensioner
  • New integrated visor wipe
  • New moulded knuckle guard
  • New webbing security strap
  • New improved waterproof and breathable membrane
  • News colours and reflective detailing

All this NEW specification, but at the OLD price: still only 49.99

