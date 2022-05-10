Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Protection for two more engines has been added to GBRacing’s vast and ever-expanding product range.

The 890 LC8c parallel-twin engine features in the 890 Duke and the 890 Duke R. These two super-sharp street bikes — nicknamed ‘The Scalpel’ and ‘Super Scalpel’ by KTM respectively — are becoming increasingly popular for track use, so the need for world class engine protection quickly became clear. After several months of R&D and testing, clutch, alternator and water pump secondary cover protection is now available, either separately or as a full set.

GBRacing’s recent progress with products for the Austrian brand extends to secondary engine covers for the mighty 1290 LC8 engine. This versatile V-twin powers a broad range of KTM machines from the go-anywhere 1290 Super Adventure to the exotic, and highly track-focused, 1290 Super Duke R. Regardless of application and riding preference, owners will be able to rely on these race-proven products to keep their engines safe, whatever the riding surface.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

KTM 890 and 1290 secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

KTM 890

Alternator cover

£91.87 / $122.50 / €95.70

Clutch cover

£97.98 / $130.64 / €102.06

Water pump cover

£73.82 / $98.43 / €76.90

Full cover set

£250.46 / $333.95 / €260.90

KTM 1290

Alternator cover

£100.30 / $133.73 / €104.48

Clutch cover

£87.52 / $116.69 / €91.16

Full cover set

£178.42 / $237.89 / €185.85

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu

