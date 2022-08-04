Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

More Power, More Revs For Moto2™ as Triumph continues to develop the 765cc Triple.

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Triumph announced a raft of developments to the 765cc triple Moto2™ engine, derived from the production Street Triple RS, to increase revs, power and performance.

Since the start of the Triumph triple-powered era in 2019, the 765cc engine has redefined the class with 68 new lap and outright records set, 20 different winners and the first ever 300+ km/h top speed.

The characteristics of the Triumph triple have drawn wide-ranging praise for closing the gap to the MotoGP category in terms of performance and required riding style, becoming more relevant in the series’ role as a feeder category.

Already marking a significant step up in terms of power when the 765cc engine was announced as powering Moto2™ from the start of 2019, this latest raft of developments from Triumph will give the riders even more after four seasons of optimising the current performance package of engine, electronics and tyres.

The latest developments further improve the top end of the engine, increasing compression ratio with a new cylinder head, longer valves to increase lift along with a new camshaft profile, and revised valve springs.

To maintain the engine’s impressive reliability record, having already completed nearly one million competitive Moto2™ kilometres, further improvements focus on the pistons, conrods and crankshaft to cope with the higher piston pressure of 90 BAR (up from 85 BAR).

The Triumph Triple Trophy, which continues to run alongside the Moto2™ World Championship, has a new metric for 2022, awarding points for best race progression from starting position to finish. This has already highlighted some remarkable performances, such as Jeremy Alcoba climbing 20 places in the Grand Prix of Portugal and Joe Roberts climbing 17 positions at Le Mans, and these latest engine developments aim to offer more opportunities for overtaking.

For 2022, the Triumph Triple Trophy points structure has been revised as follows:

7 points – Best race progression from start to finish: 7 points for the rider or riders making up the most positions from race start to chequered flag

6 points – Pole position: 6 points for the rider who qualifies on pole

5 points – Fastest race lap: 5 points for the fastest rider/riders in case of an equal fastest lap

The winner – the rider who has achieved the greatest number of points throughout the season – will be awarded a custom-liveried Triumph Street Triple RS motorcycle which is powered by the 765cc triple engine from which the Moto2™ powerplant is derived.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer, said: “We are incredibly proud of the way that our 765cc triple engine has redefined the Moto2™ category, making it faster, more competitive and better sounding. To have achieved so many lap records, and a top speed equivalent to more than 100km/h per cylinder, is something we are very satisfied with since Triumph started powering the class from the 2019 season. When there’s such a fundamental change to a category everyone embarks upon a journey of learning – the riders and teams in terms of becoming attuned to the characteristics of the triple and optimising the overall package of engine, electronics and tyres, and us as Triumph in terms of performance potential and reliability. We have achieved very nearly 1 million competitive kilometres on the current-spec 765cc Moto2™ engine and that gives us enormous confidence as we take this next step to the give the riders something they all want – more revs and more power. We look forward to seeing yet more lap records fall as laptimes get faster, and how more power gives riders more freedom to create overtaking opportunities and are excited to begin the next chapter of Moto2™ powered by Triumph.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Managing Director, added: “Since the start of the Triumph era in Moto2™, we’ve been very satisfied with the performance of the Triumph 765cc triple and the lap records speak for themselves. It’s important that Moto2™ is a spectacle in its own right and that it provides a relevant platform to develop the next generation of MotoGP riders and this new announcement of more engine power goes even further in achieving both of those objectives. We’re very happy with the work of Triumph in powering Moto2™ and to see the way that they are constantly evaluating and improving.”

The Triumph Moto2™ 765cc race engine is a development of the class-leading Street Triple RS 765cc road motorcycle and produces more than 140PS and the same visceral soundtrack. The top-spec Street Triple RS variant is as perfectly suited to the track as it is the road.

