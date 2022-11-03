Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

20 Medallia Superbike Races On Tap, A Return To Daytona, A MotoAmerica Standalone Event At Circuit Of The Americas, Two Supersport Races Get Pit Stops, And Mission King Of The Baggers Series Grows To 14 Races For 2023.

Hot on the heels of a thrilling 2022 season that saw three of its championships decided at the final round – with two of those won on tiebreakers – MotoAmerica, North America’s premier road racing series, has announced its tentative 2023 schedule, highlighted by 20 Medallia Superbike races slated across nine rounds. In total, MotoAmerica will host a record 100 races spread amongst eight classes over the course of the 2023 season.

The Supersport class gets an exciting twist, with two of its rounds (Barber Motorsports Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca) featuring a single points-paying race with an extended distance that will require a pit stop for tire changes and fuel.

Additionally, the Medallia Superbike class will compete three times over the weekend at both Laguna Seca and Pittsburgh International Race Complex, with one Saturday and two Sunday races.

“The 2022 season for MotoAmerica saw some excellent racing across all classes and we couldn’t be more excited for what 2023 has in store,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “The new schedule has taken into consideration costs, geography, and logistics, as well as feedback from fans and teams. As our events grow, it’s also important we expand to larger facilities, and we are extremely pleased to announce a standalone round at the Circuit of The Americas. And, along with increasing the length of two Supersport races to necessitate pit stops, great things are in the pipeline for 2023, and Daytona can’t get here soon enough.”

The MotoAmerica season kicks off as it did in 2022 with the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway. The iconic race will again feature AMA/FIM North America Supersport-class machines with riders from around the world taking part in the race’s 81st running. In addition to the 200, there will be two races for the three other classes set to run on the high banks: REV’IT! Twins Cup, Mission King Of The Baggers, and Roland Sands Design’s Super Hooligan National Championship.

A few weeks after Daytona, MotoAmerica will return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, for the opening round of the Medallia Superbike Championship, April 21-23. The weekend will also feature Mission King of the Baggers, as well as Supersport, Yuasa Stock 1000 and Sportbike TrackGear.com Junior Cup classes.

For five of the past six years, Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama has been the site of the MotoAmerica season finale, but that changes for 2023 as Barber moves to May 19-21 for the second round of the Medallia Superbike championship. Barber will also see the introduction of the extended-length, double-points-paying Supersport class race, which will bring pit stop strategy and teamwork into play.

From Barber, the championship moves to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on its traditional date of the first weekend in June. Road America will feature the Medallia Superbike class, Mission King Of The Baggers, Supersport and SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, and will be the opening round of the Royal Enfield “Build. Train. Race.” series.

Following the June 2-4 race weekend in Wisconsin, the series heads west for two rounds of racing, first at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, June 23-25, followed by WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 7-9. The Ridge weekend will showcase Medallia Superbike, Supersport, REV’IT Twins Cup, Roland Sands Design’s Super Hooligan National Championship, and the Royal Enfield “Build. Train. Race.” series.

Laguna Seca will play host to three Medallia Superbike races as well as REV’IT! Twins Cup, Mission King Of The Baggers, Roland Sands Design’s Super Hooligan National Championship and the second and final extended distance Supersport race.

From Laguna Seca, the series ventures to Brainerd, Minnesota, and Brainerd International Raceway, July 28-30, for round six of the Medallia Superbike Championship, along with Supersport, Mission King Of The Baggers, Yuasa Stock 1000, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, and the Royal Enfield’s “Build. Train. Race.” series.

Pittsburgh International Race Complex will host MotoAmerica August 18-20, led by three Medallia Superbike races. Additionally, Supersport, REV’IT Twins Cup, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, and Royal Enfield “Build. Train. Race.” will round out the race weekend.

For the first time in its history, MotoAmerica will showcase a standalone event in the Lone Star State with a standalone event at Circuit of the Americas, September 8-10. The historic event will feature round seven of Medallia Superbike as well as Mission King Of The Baggers, Supersport, and the final rounds of the Yuasa Stock 1000 Championship and Roland Sands Design’s Super Hooligan National Championship.

And finally, New Jersey Motorsports Park will play host to the final round of the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship, September 22-24, with Medallia Superbike, Supersport, REV’IT! Twins Cup, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers all seeing their championships come to a conclusion in South Jersey.

Provisional 2023 MotoAmerica Calendar

March 9-11 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

April 21-23 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 19-21 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

June 2-4 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 23-25 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 7-9 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

July 28-30 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

Aug. 18-20 Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA

Sept. 8-10 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

Sept. 22-24 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security