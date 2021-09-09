More SP Connect in 2021- New partnerships, the Universal Phone Clamp, and colourful Phone Cases for B2B.

Since its founding in 2016, SP Connect has formed partnerships with numerous prestigious brands, fostering business growth and delivering superior value to the end customer. SP Connect seeks to empower new partners to design and incorporate specialised SP Connect products and solutions; thus, accessing the SP Connect expertise in the field of smartphone mounting and engineering. Currently, SP Connect provides products to their partners Cannondale, Canyon, KTM, Ducati, and many more. “We are proud to be pre-mounted on more than 1 million bikes worldwide and we hope to further develop our network of fans, experts, and innovators in 2022”, concludes Dominik Lyssek, Global OEM Manager, SP United.

A solution for everyone- The Universal Phone Clamp

The tool-free size adjustment from 58 to 85 mm makes the Phone Clamp to an ultimate solution for almost every mobile phone owner; independent of brand, generation, or model. Universal Phone Clamp users need to simply pull out the crown, screw it tightly, and then push the crown back in to lock their phone in place. The touchscreen operability and use of all buttons remains possible. The Phone Clamp contains an integrated mounting mechanism, allowing the secure attachment of the phone to all SP Connect Microrail mounts.

A splash of colour- Design Edition Phone Cases for iPhone and Samsung owners

After creating the Design Edition Phone Case series for the iPhone, SP Connect followed up with colourful phone covers for SAMSUNG S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and S21, S21+, S21 Ultra. The new Design Edition Phone Case series comes in over 20 different designs and shines in various colours from sapphire-blue, over sunny yellow to fire-red. No matter if skull, wave pattern or flower tendrils: With the Design Edition series, customers have the opportunity to obtain a more personalized Phone Case, connecting with the SP Connect brand on an emotional level and actively incorporating it into their daily lives. Fans can discover their new Design Edition Phone Cases exclusively on the SP Connect website .

Limited Edition- Design Edition Phone Cases in retail

For Spring 2022, a special Design Edition Phone Cases will be available in selected bicycle stores across Europe, introducing them to more European customers than ever before. The graphics duo 2broscreative will be collaborating with SP Connect on creating never-seen, colourful designs for the new iPhone generation for the retail segment. Thereby, the Italian brothers duo would like to share their graphic knowhow, and enrichen the SP Connect Design Edition Phone Cases with new, stylish patterns and shapes, targeting the lifestyle aspect of the SP Connect eco-system. SP Connect will present the first designs of the collaboration for the new Design Edition Phone Cases at the Eurobike 2021 in September.

Anywhere, anytime- The new, multi-functional Arm Band

The new SP Connect ARM BAND is the perfect solution for those who like to keep their phone close at hand during all activities in their everyday life. The lightweight, breathable, and stretchy material ensures maximal comfort, while anti-pinch straps and an anti-slip coating hold the ARM BAND securely in place during working out or running. Customers can use the multi-functional ARM BAND also during activities like gardening, housework, or at the office; making it an essential asset to carefreely enjoy life without worrying about forgetting their phone somewhere or dropping it.

