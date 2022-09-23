Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The rookie heads the field, with Foggia and Sasaki on the chase as the lightweight class avoid the rain.

MT Helmets – MSI’s Diogo Moreira set the pace in FP1 for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, putting in a 1:57.252 in the first 40-minute session around the Mobility Resort Motegi. Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia was second on Honda home turf, with Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s Ayumu Sasaki third and the quickest home hero as he looks to take another GP victory.

World Championship leader Izan Guevara sits inside the top 14 cut-off for Q2 as it stands in P7, but fellow Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team rider – and closest title rival – Sergio Garcia went 17th-quickest in FP1 and needs to find more on Saturday morning.

Despite overnight rain and grey clouds hanging overhead, it was a dry for start to the Friday afternoon session for the lightweight class, allowing some solid running. There were five crashers: Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintita Racing Team) and teammate Nicola Carraro, Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) and Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Fellon headed to the Medical Centre and will be reviewed before FP2 after suffering pain in his foot.

FP2 begins on Saturday morning at 9:00 (GMT +9), before qualifying begins at 12:35.

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) – KTM – 1’57.252

2 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.195

3 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – +0.241

