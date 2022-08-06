Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The rookie heads Guevara by just 0.068, with Garcia facing a fight back from P11.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) became the first Brazilian rider to take pole position in the lightweight class on Saturday at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, the rookie riding the venue for the very first time and getting the better of Championship challenger Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) by just 0.068. Ryusei Yamanaka made it both MT Helmets – MSI riders on the front row as he took third, and the Japanese rider was still within 0.078 of pole as the margins proved small despite the expanse of Silverstone Circuit.

Q1

Two huge names found themselves down in Q1: Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and multiple winner Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo). It all went down to the wire and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) moved through on top, just ahead of Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP). Garcia held on to third ahead of Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) as the Japanese rider stayed ahead of David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Masia – who faces race day down from P20.

Q2

After the first runs it was Moreira on top already, and despite a Leopard Racing freight train of Tatsuki Suzuki and Dennis Foggia giving it a shot, and no one could topple the Brazilian on take two either. So the rookie keeps pole ahead of Championship challenger Guevara, with Yamanaka on the heels of the Leopard train and coming through to take third.

Rossi holds fourth after topping Q1, ahead of Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) in fifth and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) in sixth as the Turk looks to extend his streak as the only rider to score in every race so far in 2022.

Foggia and Suzuki head up Row 3, not able to gain on the final run, with Assen winner Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) pipping home hero teammate John McPhee just behind as the two Husqvarnas complete the top ten.

Behind them, Championship leader Garcia faces a fight back from P11 and will be looking for more on Sunday, with teammate Guevara perfectly poised to attack that points lead. Can the number 11 hit back?

The lights go out for the lightweight class at the slightly later time of 11:20 (GMT +1) on Sunday, tune in to see who will head the standings on the way to Austria!

Moto3™ FRONT ROW

1 Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) – KTM – 02’10.9510

2 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.068

3 Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) – KTM – +0.078

Diogo Moreira: “For sure, we are happy – my first time here in Silverstone and my first pole position. I think we are in a good way, we trained a lot for the first day here and I hope tomorrow stays the same. Let’s see!”

