Moto Corsa Motorcycles is getting behind riders’ rights by giving away one year’s Motorcycle Action Group membership free with every new bike over 750cc.

The North Dorset dealer holds franchises for Aprilia, KTM, Moto Guzzi, MV Agusta and Royal Enfield and already offers a number of free extras to customers buying new motorcycles, including MOTs for life, a full tank of fuel and an indoor bike cover. Machines over 750cc also come with a lifetime warranty.

MAG is a volunteer led riders’ rights organisation that has been campaigning to protect and promote motorcycling since 1973.

Moto Corsa Chief Operating Officer David Martin believes that supporting MAG is a sound investment;

“Governments tend to overlook motorcyclists or consider us a bit of a nuisance. Even though there are more than a million riders in the UK, we’re a minority compared to cars or public transport users. That makes it really important for us to join together to campaign on the big issues and secure our future with policy makers. Hopefully more dealers will follow our lead.”

For further info visit www.motocorsa.co.uk or call 01747 811 196.

