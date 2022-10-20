Moto Guzzi Collaborate With Palace And Gucci For A Special V7

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Moto Guzzi and Gucci, two brands synonymous with Italian style and design, meet the irreverent, proudly British street-culture of Palace, in one of the most anticipated special items of the extraordinary Gucci Palace collaboration, a limited edition V7.

Born out of a conversation between two seemingly disparate worlds, inspired by Palace’s obsession with motorcycle culture, and enriched by Gucci creative vision, the V7, one of the most significant models in the history of Moto Guzzi, is given a unique look that reinterprets the essence of the three brands, generating something new and unprecedented in the bike world.

A splendid tribute to the spirit of freedom that has always been a quintessential part of the Moto Guzzi world, this project is made possible by Vault, the experimental platform Gucci created, and where this collection will be available as an online exclusive, together with

selected pop-up stores.

This collaboration, which enhances the convergence between the brands, starts from a common philosophy, finding expression in the lines, style, and attention to detail that embellish this V7. Palace’s classic woodland camo print dances on the tank. The saddle, in dark brown leather, is monogrammed with the embossed GG pattern. The two signature prints then merge in the travel side panniers on the back: where they are finally rendered on a single camouflage monogrammed canvas. The steadfast Moto Guzzi golden eagle stands proudly on the tank.

The result is an intriguing motorbike, positioned at the intersection of luxury, adventure and tradition. The models of the ‘60s and ‘70s, so predominant in the V7 profile, are revisited and filtered through today’s road codes. This is a cross-generational vehicle that is a subtle and skillful mix of heritage and youth culture.

For pricing and availability please consult: https://vault.gucci.com/en/story/palace-gucci

For more Moto Guzzi news check out our dedicated page Moto Guzzi News

or head to the official Moto Guzzi website motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security