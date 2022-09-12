Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

An essential motorcycle with a bold, authentic character, the Moto Guzzi V7 has always stood out for its attitude to customisation, lending itself to a countless number of interpretations.

Less than two less years since the launch of the latest generation of V7, presented in spring 2021 and the object of huge commercial success, the new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition will be unveiled at GMG – Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi. Decidedly dynamic,

the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition does away with the matte shades typical of the Stone version – the most contemporary of the V7 family – to flaunt a special Shining Black colour scheme, enhanced on the tank with graphics and red details that recall the style traits of the Eagle brand’s sportiest models. A sports attitude that is also highlighted by the red painted shock springs and the contrasting red stitching of the saddle, also specific to this unique model. A plate on the handlebar riser identifies its special edition status.

The trim also incorporates “bar end” rear view mirrors, which give the Stone Special Edition an even more streamlined and dynamic profile, and the black anodised billet aluminium fuel cap. Customisation even extends to the Moto Guzzi 850 twin, complete with head covers in a brand-new graphite colour and throttle body protections in black anodised aluminium.

The more ‘muscular’ look is emphasised by the Arrow exhaust system with Moto Guzzi tailpipes, thanks to which the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition gains in performance, both in terms of power, which climbs from 48 to 49 kW (66.5 CV) at 6700 rpm, and maximum torque, which grows from 73 to 75 Nm at 4900 rpm. The Arrow exhausts equipping the Special Edition will be made available as an accessory for all Moto Guzzi V7 motorcycles.

