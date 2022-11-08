Biker T-shirtsClick here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special EditionThe new special series of the sporty custom from the eagle brand flaunts its dual bold and elegant soul with truly unique details.

Aluminium components, slip-on exhaust and a brand new dark look enhance the character of a unique motorcycle 

V9 Bobber is the sporty custom from Moto Guzzi that introduced the medium engine size bobber category. It’s a bike with a huge and authentic personality and a minimalistic style, characterised by the almost entirely total black look of every component and by large, oversize tyres that ensure abundant contact on the ground, just like the ones mounted on the motorcycles in the second post-war American era that raced on fast dirt tracks, leading to the bobber phenomenon.

And it is precisely this authentic sporty heritage that characterises the V9 Bobber Special Edition, the new special series from Moto Guzzi with a nocturnal look that stands out with its truly unique equipment package.Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition

First and foremost, the new Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition boasts a special Workshop twin-tone black and grey colour scheme that enhances the metal teardrop fuel tank (which has a billet aluminium cap) and it also extends to the aluminium side panels. The bar-end mirrors mounted at the ends of the handlebar, along with the fork seals and the short front mudguard complete the equipment.

These elements amplify the sensation of perceived quality which is already high on the V9 models. The welds of the new frame and the quality of its paintwork are immaculately finished, as are the meticulous details of the 90° transverse V-twin engine, not only in terms of the casting but also the matt black that brings out the Moto Guzzi branding milled on the aluminium cylinder head covers.

It pays to look at the intimate details of this motorcycle, its touch conveying the construction tradition and culture so typical of the best Moto Guzzi models.Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition

The unmistakeable sound of the Moto Guzzi 850 twin cylinder is highlighted by the street-legal slip-on exhaust painted matte black, with the bottom in aluminium and characterised in the terminal part by a sleek, oblique shape.

Elegance and sportiness blend together in this special V9 Bobber version, characterised, as always, by a sporty, active, and extended riding position that is never sacrificed thanks to the on-board space, ideal even for the tallest riders. These qualities, along with the overall kerb weight limited to just 210 kg and its seat height of just 785 mm, brilliantly emphasise the high level of comfort, control, and riding pleasure of a truly unique and unmistakable bike.Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition

Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition: technical specifications

ENGINE
Type90° V-twin, 4-stroke,

2 valves per cylinder

Coolingair and oil
Engine capacity853 cc
Bore and stroke84 x 77 mm
Compression ratio10.5: 1
Maximum power47.8 kW (65 HP) at 6,800 rpm (available in 35 kW version)
Torque73 Nm at 5,000 rpm
Fuel systemMarelli MIU single-body electronic injection, integrated management of traction control on 2 levels
Ignitionelectric
Exhaust systemstainless steel, 2-in-2 type, three-way catalytic converter with double lambda probe
Emissions complianceEuro 5
TRANSMISSION
Transmission6 speeds (with overdrive top gear)
Gear ratio values1st 16/39 = 1: 2.437
2nd 18/32 = 1: 1.777
3rd 21/28 = 1: 1.333
4th 24/26 = 1: 1.083
5th 25/24 = 1: 0.96
6th 28/24 = 1: 0.857
Primary drivewith helical teeth, ratio 21/25 = 1: 1.190)
Final drivedouble universal joint and double bevel gear units (8/33 ratio = 1: 4.125)
ClutchØ 170 mm single disc with integrated flexible couplings
CHASSIS ARCHITECTURE
ChassisALS steel twin tube cradle frame
Wheelbase1465 mm
Trail117 mm
Headstock angle26.4°
Steering angle38°
Front suspensionstandard fork, Ø 40 mm
Rear suspensionswingarm with two shock absorbers, with adjustable spring preload
Front brakestainless steel floating disc, Ø 320 mm Brembo opposed four-piston callipers
Rear brakestainless steel floating disc, Ø 260 mm Brembo opposed two-piston callipers
WheelsAluminium alloy
Front wheel rim3.50” x 16”
Rear wheel rim4.00” x 16”
Front tyre130/90 – 16”
Rear tyre150/80 B 16”
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
System voltage12 V
Battery12 V – 18 Ah
DIMENSIONS
Length2185 mm
Width840 mm
Height1120 mm
Seat height785 mm
Dry weight194 kg
Kerb weight*

 

210 kg

* Weight of bike ready to ride, will all fluids and no fuel

Fuel tank capacity15 litres (including 4 litre reserve)
Consumption (WMTC cycle)5.0 l/100 km
CO2 Emissions (WMTC cycle)114 g/km

 

For more Moto Guzzi news check out our dedicated page Moto Guzzi News

or head to the official Moto Guzzi website motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/

