The new special series of the sporty custom from the eagle brand flaunts its dual bold and elegant soul with truly unique details.

Aluminium components, slip-on exhaust and a brand new dark look enhance the character of a unique motorcycle

V9 Bobber is the sporty custom from Moto Guzzi that introduced the medium engine size bobber category. It’s a bike with a huge and authentic personality and a minimalistic style, characterised by the almost entirely total black look of every component and by large, oversize tyres that ensure abundant contact on the ground, just like the ones mounted on the motorcycles in the second post-war American era that raced on fast dirt tracks, leading to the bobber phenomenon.

And it is precisely this authentic sporty heritage that characterises the V9 Bobber Special Edition, the new special series from Moto Guzzi with a nocturnal look that stands out with its truly unique equipment package.

First and foremost, the new Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition boasts a special Workshop twin-tone black and grey colour scheme that enhances the metal teardrop fuel tank (which has a billet aluminium cap) and it also extends to the aluminium side panels. The bar-end mirrors mounted at the ends of the handlebar, along with the fork seals and the short front mudguard complete the equipment.

These elements amplify the sensation of perceived quality which is already high on the V9 models. The welds of the new frame and the quality of its paintwork are immaculately finished, as are the meticulous details of the 90° transverse V-twin engine, not only in terms of the casting but also the matt black that brings out the Moto Guzzi branding milled on the aluminium cylinder head covers.

It pays to look at the intimate details of this motorcycle, its touch conveying the construction tradition and culture so typical of the best Moto Guzzi models.

The unmistakeable sound of the Moto Guzzi 850 twin cylinder is highlighted by the street-legal slip-on exhaust painted matte black, with the bottom in aluminium and characterised in the terminal part by a sleek, oblique shape.

Elegance and sportiness blend together in this special V9 Bobber version, characterised, as always, by a sporty, active, and extended riding position that is never sacrificed thanks to the on-board space, ideal even for the tallest riders. These qualities, along with the overall kerb weight limited to just 210 kg and its seat height of just 785 mm, brilliantly emphasise the high level of comfort, control, and riding pleasure of a truly unique and unmistakable bike.

Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition: technical specifications

ENGINE Type 90° V-twin, 4-stroke, 2 valves per cylinder Cooling air and oil Engine capacity 853 cc Bore and stroke 84 x 77 mm Compression ratio 10.5: 1 Maximum power 47.8 kW (65 HP) at 6,800 rpm (available in 35 kW version) Torque 73 Nm at 5,000 rpm Fuel system Marelli MIU single-body electronic injection, integrated management of traction control on 2 levels Ignition electric Exhaust system stainless steel, 2-in-2 type, three-way catalytic converter with double lambda probe Emissions compliance Euro 5 TRANSMISSION Transmission 6 speeds (with overdrive top gear) Gear ratio values 1st 16/39 = 1: 2.437 2nd 18/32 = 1: 1.777 3rd 21/28 = 1: 1.333 4th 24/26 = 1: 1.083 5th 25/24 = 1: 0.96 6th 28/24 = 1: 0.857 Primary drive with helical teeth, ratio 21/25 = 1: 1.190) Final drive double universal joint and double bevel gear units (8/33 ratio = 1: 4.125) Clutch Ø 170 mm single disc with integrated flexible couplings

CHASSIS ARCHITECTURE Chassis ALS steel twin tube cradle frame Wheelbase 1465 mm Trail 117 mm Headstock angle 26.4° Steering angle 38° Front suspension standard fork, Ø 40 mm Rear suspension swingarm with two shock absorbers, with adjustable spring preload Front brake stainless steel floating disc, Ø 320 mm Brembo opposed four-piston callipers Rear brake stainless steel floating disc, Ø 260 mm Brembo opposed two-piston callipers Wheels Aluminium alloy Front wheel rim 3.50” x 16” Rear wheel rim 4.00” x 16” Front tyre 130/90 – 16” Rear tyre 150/80 B 16” ELECTRICAL SYSTEM System voltage 12 V Battery 12 V – 18 Ah DIMENSIONS Length 2185 mm Width 840 mm Height 1120 mm Seat height 785 mm Dry weight 194 kg Kerb weight* 210 kg * Weight of bike ready to ride, will all fluids and no fuel Fuel tank capacity 15 litres (including 4 litre reserve) Consumption (WMTC cycle) 5.0 l/100 km CO2 Emissions (WMTC cycle) 114 g/km

