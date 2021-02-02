The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports can now announce a change of venue for the 2021 pre-season Moto2™ and Moto3™ test. Previously set to take place at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, the test will now take place at Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

The test will be held from the 19th to the 21st of March. The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup will also be on track for pre-season testing on the same days and each class will have their own sessions as part of the three-day test.

The change of venue for Moto2™ and Moto3™ has been agreed in order to create the safest and most efficient pre-season testing programme possible for the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, minimising the travel necessary for each class and ensuring the first two Grands Prix of the season are able to take place safely and securely.

