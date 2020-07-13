The season opener was a stunner… so what’s in store in Round 2?

In March, Tetsuta Nagashima (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took an incredibly popular win under the floodlights of Qatar, and he arrives into Round 2 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto as the Championship leader. Now, he needs to find that momentum all over again – as do his rivals on the Moto2™ grid – after a long break that has doubtlessly been a mental and physical challenge for everyone. Can Nagashima pick up where he left off?

A very different track, searing temperatures and the shuffled pack of unknowns arising from the particular circumstances in 2020 say it’ll be a bigger challenge that most normally face after having taken the first win of the year. Nagashima’s teammate Jorge Martin will be one of the first hoping to hit back – and on home turf – as will the likes of Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Augusto Fernandez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) after their Qatar went awry. Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team), Tom Lüthi (Liqui Moly Intact GP), his teammate Marcel Schrötter and Jorge Navarro (HDR Heidrun Speed Up) will have their eyes on the prize too, and Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) will also be back in the mix. That mix made for pretty stiff competition even despite the drama in the desert that unfolded, too.

Joe Roberts (Tennor American Racing) put together an awesome weekend at Losail to come out swinging, only narrowly missing out on his first podium – and from pole – and the American will be raring to get back and track to show his form in the very different conditions of Andalucia. Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team), meanwhile, also put in a stunner and took third, and the Italian was a standout performer in qualifying to boot. Aron Canet (Inde Aspar Team Moto2) shone with an amazing debut in the intermediate class and can’t be forgotten either, especially racing on home turf. But then there’s Lorenzo Baldassarri (Flexbox HP 40)…

The Italian took a second place to open his account in 2020, but Baldassarri also happens to be the man who won in Jerez both last year and the year before. Can he do it again as we prepare to blast out of hibernation and go racing again? Only time will tell…

After a day of testing on Wednesday, tune in for the Gran Premio Red Bull de España from the 17th to the 19th of July to see who comes out swinging in Round 2.

Moto2™ Championship Standings

1 Tetsuta Nagashima – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – 25

2 Lorenzo Baldassarri – Flexbox HP 40 – Kalex – 20

3 Enea Bastianini – Italtrans Racing Team – Kalex – 16

4 Joe Roberts – Tennor American Racing – Kalex – 13

5 Remy Gardner – ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team – Kalex – 11