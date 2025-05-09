Moto2 sees Gonzalez complete Friday clean sweep

Despite a red flag towards the end of the session intensifying the need for a lap time further, nobody was able to land a blow on Manuel Gonzalez’s (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) Le Mans charge as the Spaniard went unbeaten on Friday in France.

Diogo Moreira’s (Italtrans Racing Team) late lap saw the Brazilian grab P2 ahead of third place Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team).

It was an eventful afternoon affair in Moto2, with some notable crashes and gremlins. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was an early faller at Turn 7 but was thankfully OK, whilst Salac suffered a mechanical problem around the halfway point. Then, with just over five minutes to go, a red flag for a fall involving Alex Escrig (KLINT Forward Factory Team) at Turn 14 brought out at the red flag due to gravel on track.

Just three tenths of a second adrift of the all-time lap record after just Friday’s sessions, Gonzalez looks good to add to his win tally in 2025, but there’s plenty of track time left for the chasers to close in. Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was P4, both having led at times throughout the session, with Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) and Lusail winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) rounding out the top six, making it three Spaniards inside the top six on home soil on Friday.

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) continued his strength found in Qatar and is through to Q2 once again with P7 and teammate Daniel Holgado was right behind him, just 0.026s away in P8. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) completed the top ten, with the latter making a miraculous save at Turn 1.

Next up, his teammate Alonso Lopez in 11th and safely through to Q2, along with Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team), Turn 1 crasher Filip Salac (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Brazilian star Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). Moreira just denied rookie teammate Adrian Huertas by 0.030s, forcing the #99 to go through Q1.

