Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

After ominous pace in testing, it’s time for Acosta saddle up in the intermediate class – and for his rivals to see how they measure up.

If Moto3™ were singing “How do you solve a problem like Acosta?” last year, pre-season testing tells us it’s the turn of Moto2™ in 2022. The reigning lightweight class Champion has gone from incredible rookie in one class to seemingly exactly the same in another, topping testing in Portugal and ominous from the start. Given Doha is where the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider began his World Championship career last year with a second place and then that awe-inspiring win from pitlane, the now number 51 is likely walking the tallest into Lusail International Circuit.

The intermediate class, however, is a different challenge in many ways. Tyres, tactics… there’s usually no freight train and laptimes are crafted. But Raul Fernandez is the example that will most interest Acosta, and there’s no reason to believe this year’s Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie can’t turn his established speed into race-long pace. So who’ll be looking to stop him?

Teammate Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will be one. He’s now the Ajo machine sporting the number 37, and with some wins and podiums under his belt already, Fernandez has proven speed. It seems the Spaniard had to compromise and ride within the limit at times in 2021 though, and while that’s a compromise every rider makes, Fernandez will be looking to unlock the margin that’s made him look on rails at times in the past. Now in the team that dominated last year, will change breed more glory?

For Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), meanwhile, the hope will be in continuity – and recovering from tendonitis in his wrist in pre-season. The Brit won both Grands Prix at Lusail last season for some good omens though, so if Lowes is limited the venue is a kinder one. Tony Arbolino will be interesting to watch too as he takes over as Lowes’ teammate, with the Italian having shown flashes of pace but now looking to make a step up.

Flashes of pace isn’t quite enough to describe the now multitude of podiums for Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), but the Spaniard is intent on the top step and a title charge in 2022. He’s been quick in preseason and seems to have settled in at the team, with Jorge Navarro alongside. Jake Dixon, who heads for Inde GASGAS Aspar Team, also looked quick in testing, and it seems his new teammate, Albert Arenas, has taken a step forward too. The likes of Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) will be looking to head that off and aim squarely for the podium, however, and the names of those who could bring some noise in 2022 just keep on coming.

Americans Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) and Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) are two who will be interesting to watch. The latter now seems in the groove in Moto2™, and the former appears to have a little mojo back. That could prove quite a serious issue for his rivals in Qatar, as Roberts’ form at Lusail catapulted him to his first pole position in 2020, which was also the first for an American in 10 years. He went on to take his best result at the time of a fourth place too. Since, he’s been on the podium but only once, so could the stage be set?

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up), meanwhile, finds himself between a rock and hard place in some ways, as the reigning Moto2™ European Champion has done too many events to be classed as a rookie. And yet, he hasn’t taken on Lusail. With good experience in the class already though, he’ll want to have the jump on those who will be fighting to be top debutant this season, and there are ten of them.

Alongside Acosta, fellow Moto3™ graduates Niccolo Antonelli (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2), Gabriel Rodrigo (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) make the move, and Alessandro Zaccone (Gresini Racing Moto2) goes from MotoE™ to Moto2™ after a successful switch of WorldSSP for MotoE™. Manuel Gonzalez cuts out the middle man there and comes straight from WorldSSP to Moto2™ with the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team, and he’ll be alongside Keminth Kubo as the Thai rider moves from the Moto2™ European Championship.

At American Racing, Sean Dylan Kelly arrives from Supersport in his home US of A, and then finally, Zonta van den Goorbergh makes a mammoth move as the Dutchman goes from Moto3™ Junior to Moto2™ World Championship. The range of CVs and riders will definitely make for some interesting viewing in 2022, but can anyone get close to following Acosta’s lead?

Moto2™ take centre stage at Lusail at 16:20 (GMT +3) on Sunday. Make sure to tune in as the unique mixture of pace and pressure hits boiling point in the desert, with Acosta staring down another chance at a little history and the rest of the field looking to get in his way.

TESTING: TOP 3

1 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 1’41.552

2 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.154

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – +0.267

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security