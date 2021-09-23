Lowes Lays Down The Marker For Pole In AustriaApplications from teams wishing to participate in the Moto3™ and Moto2™ classes in 2022 closed on the 26th of August 2021. Teams provisionally accepted at that date were given until the 16th of September to confirm participation, provide details of riders contracted and comply with financial obligations.

The Selection Committee responsible for selecting teams and riders met during the San Marino GP to review the applications and confirm acceptance.

Fifteen teams, each with two riders, were confirmed in each class:

Moto3™ (30 riders)Moto2™ (30 riders)
AVINTIA VR46 RIDERS ACADEMYAMERICAN RACING
BOE OWLRIDEARAMCO VR46 TEAM
CIP GREEN POWERASPAR TEAM
GASGAS ASPAR TEAMELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
HONDA TEAM ASIAFLEXBOX HP40
LEOPARD RACINGIDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
MT HELMETS – MSI RACE TECHITALTRANS RACING TEAM
PRUESTELGPLIQUI MOLY INTACT GP
RED BULL KTM AJOMV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING
RED BULL KTM TECH3NTS RW RACING GP
RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAMPERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
SIC58 SQUADRA CORSERED BULL KTM AJO
STERILGARDA MAX RACING TEAMSPEEDUP RACING
TEAM MTATEAM GRESINI Moto2
VISION TRACK HONDAYAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM

Details of the riders accepted will be released by the accepted teams at their own discretion. A final list of riders will be announced by the FIM during the Valencia GP on the 11th of November 2021.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Arai QuanticClick here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Biker T-shirts UKClick here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Gridgirlsheader-1Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR