Applications from teams wishing to participate in the Moto3™ and Moto2™ classes in 2022 closed on the 26th of August 2021. Teams provisionally accepted at that date were given until the 16th of September to confirm participation, provide details of riders contracted and comply with financial obligations.

The Selection Committee responsible for selecting teams and riders met during the San Marino GP to review the applications and confirm acceptance.

Fifteen teams, each with two riders, were confirmed in each class:

Moto3™ (30 riders) Moto2™ (30 riders) AVINTIA VR46 RIDERS ACADEMY AMERICAN RACING BOE OWLRIDE ARAMCO VR46 TEAM CIP GREEN POWER ASPAR TEAM GASGAS ASPAR TEAM ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM HONDA TEAM ASIA FLEXBOX HP40 LEOPARD RACING IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA MT HELMETS – MSI RACE TECH ITALTRANS RACING TEAM PRUESTELGP LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP RED BULL KTM AJO MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING RED BULL KTM TECH3 NTS RW RACING GP RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM SIC58 SQUADRA CORSE RED BULL KTM AJO STERILGARDA MAX RACING TEAM SPEEDUP RACING TEAM MTA TEAM GRESINI Moto2 VISION TRACK HONDA YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM

Details of the riders accepted will be released by the accepted teams at their own discretion. A final list of riders will be announced by the FIM during the Valencia GP on the 11th of November 2021.

