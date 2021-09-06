The home contingent gear up to try and take back the momentum at MotorLand.

The British Grand Prix belonged to one rider in Moto3™: Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). The Italian topped every single session, took a second pole in as many weekends and then pulled clear by the finish line to make a serious statement on a tough weekend for the two riders head of him in standings: Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team). But now it’s time to saddle up for the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragon, and that’s home, known turf for the two title fight protagonists so far. So is it a chance for another all-change at the top?

Silverstone seemed a venue likely to prove tougher for rookie sensation Acosta, and so it was. But now we head to MotorLand and his rivals will be especially happy to return to a track where the number 37 has already been on the top step – twice – in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup last season. And having taken some points after an almighty duel with Garcia at Silverstone, the pressure still remains off for Acosta as his lead actually grew to 46 points.

Garcia will be gunning for some revenge after said duel. The number 11 suffered a late shuffle back to just outside the points at Silverstone, and the more familiar turf of Aragon will see him back on his mission to win, win and keep winning… or at least cut the gap as a minimum. Can he showcase the same step forward at Aragon as he has at most venues this season? His teammate could be one to watch too…

After qualifying for the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship races at the track last season, Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) found himself outside the top twenty on the grid despite fighting for the title – and as a rookie in the class too. But once the lights went out, the Spaniard fought through the field not once, not twice, but three times in a row to take a goosebumps-inducing three victories from three. Coming into MotorLand off the back of his best Moto3™ finish so far with a fourth at Silverstone, and two fastest laps in a row – new records no less – Guevara will likely be thinking big for Aragon.

The same can probably be said of the rider who just denied Guevara’s rookie podium aspirations last time out, although in a different way: Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). The Italian was the top Honda once again, and on the rostrum once again, taking some solid points. And with his Leopard machine always impressing on top speed, he’ll be rubbing his hands to take on that long, long back straight at MotorLand and try and take some points back from Fenati as his compatriot pulls clear in the fight for third overall. Fenati is in serious form though, and took a fourth last year.

The fast faces from last season will be gunning for glory too. Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took two wins and will be looking to get back in the fight for the podium, and Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) all stood on the box at Aragon last year.

Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) will be an interesting presence too, with the Italian saying his incredible escape with Fenati at Silverstone helped him fight through the pain barrier. Can he do that again? The likes of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull TKM Tech3), who took eighth on new turf at Silverstone, and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), back in the top five in the British GP, will want to play a key role at Aragon too.

There’s also Syarifuddin Azman (Petronas Sprinta Racing) making his Moto3™ debut to keep an eye on, the Malaysian already a race winner in the 2021 FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship. He’s in for John McPhee, who in turn heads for Moto2™.

Moto3™ will definitely be an interesting one at MotorLand, with the long back straight and plenty to play for. On paper, it’s a venue that should see the likes of Acosta and Garcia bounce back… but Fenati and Foggia will be pushing hard to make it not so. Tune in at 11:00 (GMT +2) for another stunner in the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragon.

Moto3™ Championship top five:

1 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 201

2 Sergio Garcia – Gaviota GASGAS Aspar – GASGAS – 155

3 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 132

4 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – 118

5 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 105

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

