The GASGAS rider is on the edge of glory with three rounds remaining.

After a stunning season so far, Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) heads into Phillip Island with his first match point in Moto3™. With two rounds remaining, 50 is the magic number in terms of the points advantage he needs by the flag – and he’s got 49 on the way in. Still, the challenge is a real one as the number 28 rides Phillip Island for the very first time, with key rivals already counting on a little more experience.

Guevara’s closest rival is now Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) as the Italian took another impressive win at Buriram, and he was joined on the podium by Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Mx Racing Team) once again – who remains fourth overall but is getting closer. Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), meanwhile, crashed out in Thailand through no fault of his own, but had been left back in the pack after a difficult qualifying. Can he fight back at Phillip Island?

With 50 needed and 49 in hand, Phillip Island is quite the playing field for Guevara to face down his first match point. Tune in as Moto3™ go racing at 11:00 (GMT +11) to see if the first World Champion of the season will be crowned!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 265

2 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 216

3 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 209

