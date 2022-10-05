Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Watch the red spread! GASGAS will push for major honours in all three world championship classes in MotoGP™ 2023 with a mouth-watering blend of exuberance and experience.

GASGAS will hope to thrust some special red into podium ceremonies of the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP categories next year. In addition to the GASGAS Factory Racing roster of Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez in MotoGP, the championship winning team of GASGAS Aspar Team will field Izan Guevara and Jake Dixon in Moto2 and Ryusei Yamanaka and David Alonso in Moto3 with the whole squad to be managed by former world champion Nico Terol.

All-new line-up in Moto3 with the RC 250 GP bikes sees Japanese star Ryusei Yamanaka joining Columbian youngster David Alonso

Izan Guevara continues his GASGAS story as the current Moto3 championship leader pushes into the intermediate division in 2023. Consistent podium contender Jake Dixon stays for a second season

GASGAS is the latest brand to have a strong athlete talent ‘path’ through all three stages of MotoGP

The cast list is set for GASGAS full blooded premiere in 2023 MotoGP . Thanks to the strong association with the GASGAS Aspar Team the brand can count on fierce potential through the ranks and from teenage promise in Moto3 to ongoing growth in Moto2. The fresh GASGAS presence in MotoGP – due to the link with the Tech3 setup – ensures Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez will be the envy of the racers following in their exhaust plume.

Moto3

David Alonso – The 2021 Red Bull – The 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion and understudy for the GASGAS Aspar Team earns his Moto3 spurs for 2023. The 16-year-old has been fighting with rivals in JuniorGP this year – claiming one victory to stand 6th overall – and has received the stamp for the highest level.

Ryusei Yamanaka – Still just 20-years-old, Ryusei has notched three seasons of Moto3 education after making his way through ‘Road to – Still just 20-years-old, Ryusei has notched three seasons of Moto3 education after making his way through ‘Road to MotoGP ’ talent filters like the Asia Talent Cup and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. He has lodged nine top ten finishes in 2022 and came close to podium reckoning in Mugello, Italy this summer.

Moto2

Jake Dixon – One of the few British riders in the world championship, Jake Dixon has an established relationship with GASGAS Aspar Team and has delivered on his potential by walking the rostrum four times in 2022 and sealing two Pole Positions. 2023 will be the 26-year-old’s fifth season in Moto2.

Izan Guevara – An authentic rising star who stands on the threshold of Moto3 world championship success in just his second term in Grand Prix racing. Regardless of how 2022 eventually plays out, the 18-year-old Majorcan has progressed enormously and entertained vigorously. He’ll be an exciting debutant in 2023 Moto2.

As 2022 winds down GASGAS Aspar Team are still chasing the Moto3 world title with Guevara leading by 49 points (prior to the Animoca Brands Australian Grand Prix) and Sergio Garcia also 3rd in the standings (both riders have won rounds this campaign). Jake Dixon and Albert Arenas have been pushing for podium trophies in Moto2 and have lodged four so far.

Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez, Team Principal: “It’s been some years now that we have been working with young riders from the first levels and taking up to a position where they can be world championship contenders. Together with GASGAS that will be our objective again in 2023. We go another year in Moto3 where we count on the experience of Ryusei together with the youth of David, who we have been nurturing for five years and have enjoyed success in the European Talent Cup and the Red Bull : “It’s been some years now that we have been working with young riders from the first levels and taking up to a position where they can be world championship contenders. Together with GASGAS that will be our objective again in 2023. We go another year in Moto3 where we count on the experience of Ryusei together with the youth of David, who we have been nurturing for five years and have enjoyed success in the European Talent Cup and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. In Moto2 we confide in Jake again after a decent season in which he has appeared on the podium several times, and then the special talent of Izan – one of the jewels in our crown – who will make the change after such a strong year pushing for the Moto3 title. All four are strong riders, fast, and we know them well so we hope we can keep the GASGAS name on top of the podium in ’23.”

